Grande Portage Resources Limited: Grande Portage Retains Machai Capital for Marketing

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 18, 2025 / Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (TSXV:GPG)(OTCQB:GPTRF)(FSE:GPB) ("Grande Portage" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained Machai Capital Inc. ("Machai") to provide the Company with a range of digital marketing services.

Marketing Agreement

The Company has entered into an agreement with Machai dated November 17, 2025 (the "Machai Agreement"), pursuant to which Machai will lead the Company's marketing, advertising, and public awareness activities and deploy a comprehensive digital media marketing program including multi-platform digital campaigns, social media amplification, and targeted investor communications.

Machai will provide digital marketing services with branding, content and data optimization to assist the Company to create in-depth marketing campaigns, tracking, organizing and executing the services through search engine optimization, search engine marketing, lead generation, digital marketing, social media marketing, email marketing, and brand marketing. The services will be conducted in accordance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Machai has been engaged by the Company for a 4 month period commencing immediately. In consideration for the services provided, the Company has paid Machai C$400,000 plus GST out of its general working capital account. The Company has also granted stock options to purchase up to 500,000 common shares of the Company to Machai, exercisable at a price of $0.25 per share until March 17, 2028 in accordance with the Company's stock option plan and applicable regulatory policies. The engagement of Machai is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Machai is a premier data analytics & direct awareness firm with an established track record in the North American, European, and Asia-pacific markets and in the metals & mining, technology and special situations sectors. Machai is arm's-length to the Company, has no other relationship with the Company and neither Machai nor its principal, Suneal Sandhu, has any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as disclosed herein. Machai can be contacted at suneal@machaicapital.com or at Suite 101, 17565 58 Ave, Surrey, B.C., V3S 4E3, Canada.

About Grande Portage:

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. is a publicly traded mineral exploration company focused on advancing the New Amalga Mine project, the outgrowth of the Herbert Gold discovery situated approximately 25 km north of Juneau, Alaska. The Company holds a 100% interest in the New Amalga property. The New Amalga gold system is open to length and depth and is host to at least six main composite vein-fault structures that contain ribbon structure quartz-sulfide veins. The project lies prominently within the 160km long Juneau Gold Belt, which has produced over eight million ounces of gold.

The Company's updated NI#43-101 Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) reported at a base case mineral resources cut-off grade of 2.5 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and consists of: an Indicated Resource of 1,438,500 ounces of gold at an average grade of 9.47 g/t Au (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 515,700 ounces of gold at an average grade of 8.85 g/t Au (1,813,000 tonnes), as well as an Indicated Resource of 891,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 5.86 g/t Ag (4,726,000 tonnes); and an Inferred Resource of 390,600 ounces of silver at an average grade of 7.33 g/t silver (1,813,000 tonnes). The MRE was prepared by Dr. David R. Webb, Ph.D., P.Geol., P.Eng. (DRW Geological Consultants Ltd.) with an effective date of July 17, 2024.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the services to be provided under the Machai Agreement and receipt of all required regulatory approvals including TSXV approval of the Machai Agreement. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

Please note that under National Instrument 43-101, the Company is required to disclose that it has not based any production decision on NI 43-101-compliant reserve estimates, preliminary economic assessments, or feasibility studies, and historically production decisions made without such reports have increased uncertainty and higher technical and economic risks of failure. These risks include, among others, areas that are analyzed in more detail in a feasibility study or preliminary economic assessment, such as the application of economic analysis to mineral resources, more detailed metallurgical and other specialized studies in areas such as mining and recovery methods, market analysis, and environmental, social, and community impacts. Any decision to place the New Amalga Mine into operation at levels intended by management, expand a mine, make other production-related decisions, or otherwise carry out mining and processing operations would be largely based on internal non-public Company data, and on reports based on exploration and mining work by the Company and by geologists and engineers engaged by the Company.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICE PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED UNDER THE POLICIES OF THE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS NEWS RELEASE.

