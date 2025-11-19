Colliers International Group Inc: Global capital is on the move as investors redraw the real estate map

Colliers' 2026 Global Investor Outlook reveals investors are shifting from passive structures and actively redeploying capital across sectors and markets

TORONTO and LONDON, Nov. 18, 2025, revealing investors are re-entering global real estate markets with confidence, pursuing diversification across regions and sectors. Based on Colliers' proprietary research and a global survey of institutional investors, the report finds that market fundamentals are improving, liquidity is returning, and pricing expectations are normalizing. These trends are fuelling optimism for 2026, even as cost pressures and geopolitical risks remain.

"Investors are changing gears," said Luke Dawson, Head of Global and EMEA Capital Markets at Colliers. "After a challenging period, capital is moving decisively toward stability and opportunity. Hands-on, controlled strategies and partnerships are driving value as the market regains its footing."

Investors migrate to active strategies and global diversification

Nearly half of investors (49%) currently favour direct investments and separate accounts, with platform joint ventures and M&A gaining traction. Private equity and secondary funds are increasingly investing in both property-owning entities and operating businesses. Furthermore, 37% of investors prefer core and core-plus strategies, though only 9% of real estate funds being raised target these areas - a sign of disconnect between investor appetite and fund orientation.

"This imbalance is prompting investors to rethink how they engage with the market, choosing structures that offer faster execution, flexibility and scale," said Damian Harrington, Director, Head of Research, Global Capital Markets and EMEA at Colliers. "Platform deals give investors a seat at the table and greater control. It's a tactical shift that reflects a more engaged, operational approach to capital deployment."

Global allocations are also evolving, with multi-regional strategies accounting for nearly 30% of global fundraising, underscoring the push for diversification. North America accounted for 40% of fundraising in 2025 YTD, down from 50% in 2024, while Europe surged 50% and Asia Pacific jumped 130% year-on-year, reflecting growing interest in markets such as Japan, Australia and India.

Data centres are booming, offices stage a comeback

Data centres accounted for 31% of global real estate funds raised from Q1-Q3 2025, making it the second-most popular asset type, displacing industrial. Offices, which have been overshadowed since the pandemic, are rebounding globally. Alternatives such as student housing, self-storage and healthcare are also gaining traction, driven by demographic trends and supply-demand imbalances.

"Investor preferences are quickly evolving. With the deep integration of digital infrastructure in our economy, renewed interest in offices following expanded return-to-office mandates and momentum across demographic-driven sectors, it's clear that capital is chasing both innovation and resilience," continued Dawson.

Industrial, multifamily and retail remain resilient

Industrial, multifamily and retail assets continue to attract capital, particularly in markets with strong fundamentals and constrained supply. Investors are focusing on logistics hubs, urban residential growth corridors and retail formats anchored by essential services.

Value-add driving redevelopment and repositioning

As investors focus on value creation, many are looking to reposition existing assets. High construction and operating costs are accelerating adaptive reuse, particularly in supply-constrained markets. Office buildings are being upgraded to meet sustainability standards and evolving tenant demand, with APAC and Europe leading this trend.

"The year ahead will reward investors who can combine speed with strategy," concluded Dawson. "We're seeing a redefinition of how capital is deployed, with tactical execution, platform control and regional rebalancing driving flows. The focus is shifting to value creation, operational influence and long-term resilience across sectors and markets."

Regional highlights

United States: Pent-up capital and attractive valuations are fuelling renewed activity, particularly in multifamily, industrial, and data centres.

EMEA: Europe remains a magnet for global capital, with office and industrial sectors leading a rebound amid improving liquidity and transparency.

APAC: Robust growth prospects and rising allocations are boosting demand for office, logistics, and emerging alternatives such as data centres and student housing.

Canada: Safe-haven appeal and supply constraints in multifamily and retail sectors are driving investor confidence, with institutional capital returning to the market.

Download the full report here.

