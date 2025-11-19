Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 19-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 407.40p Highest price paid per share: 400.20p Lowest price paid per share: 404.9859p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,068,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,977,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.9859

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Number of ordinary shares purchased price Time) number Trading venue (GBp share) 542 401.80 08:09:30 00030323550TRDU0 XLON 542 400.40 08:10:21 00030323560TRDU0 XLON 546 400.20 08:10:21 00030323561TRDU0 XLON 574 404.00 08:27:46 00030323670TRDU0 XLON 198 406.80 08:39:06 00030323735TRDU0 XLON 596 406.80 08:39:06 00030323736TRDU0 XLON 1,632 405.40 08:42:59 00030323741TRDU0 XLON 228 404.40 09:00:57 00030323866TRDU0 XLON 337 404.40 09:00:59 00030323869TRDU0 XLON 110 404.60 09:12:16 00030324006TRDU0 XLON 541 405.60 09:26:10 00030324056TRDU0 XLON 1,521 405.60 09:26:10 00030324057TRDU0 XLON 1,126 405.60 09:26:10 00030324058TRDU0 XLON 571 406.40 09:52:35 00030324148TRDU0 XLON 708 406.20 09:59:20 00030324178TRDU0 XLON 217 406.20 09:59:20 00030324179TRDU0 XLON 572 406.20 09:59:20 00030324180TRDU0 XLON 537 405.80 10:19:45 00030324274TRDU0 XLON 2,332 406.20 10:36:07 00030324344TRDU0 XLON 516 405.60 10:56:39 00030324458TRDU0 XLON 507 405.40 10:56:39 00030324459TRDU0 XLON 502 405.20 10:56:39 00030324460TRDU0 XLON 1,031 404.80 11:24:39 00030324643TRDU0 XLON 405.20 11:38:31 00030324684TRDU0 XLON 1

338 405.20 11:38:31 00030324685TRDU0 XLON 405.00 11:38:44 00030324686TRDU0 XLON 20 533 405.00 11:38:44 00030324687TRDU0 XLON 404.60 11:51:12 00030324774TRDU0 XLON 19 404.60 11:51:12 00030324775TRDU0 XLON 19 469 404.60 11:51:12 00030324776TRDU0 XLON 369 404.60 11:58:54 00030324790TRDU0 XLON 184 404.60 11:58:55 00030324791TRDU0 XLON 404.60 12:05:37 00030324821TRDU0 XLON 96 404.60 12:05:37 00030324822TRDU0 XLON 19 404.60 12:06:40 00030324825TRDU0 XLON 34 404.80 12:11:13 00030324841TRDU0 XLON 85 279 404.80 12:11:13 00030324842TRDU0 XLON 404.80 12:12:50 00030324847TRDU0 XLON 64 404.80 12:12:50 00030324848TRDU0 XLON 28 404.80 12:12:50 00030324849TRDU0 XLON 55 525 404.80 12:12:50 00030324850TRDU0 XLON 490 405.00 12:25:44 00030324974TRDU0 XLON 405.00 12:25:44 00030324975TRDU0 XLON 94 589 405.00 12:32:51 00030325043TRDU0 XLON 340 404.40 12:39:36 00030325068TRDU0 XLON 404.40 12:39:39 00030325069TRDU0 XLON 46 300 404.40 12:39:39 00030325070TRDU0 XLON 552 404.40 12:39:39 00030325071TRDU0 XLON 404.20 12:45:12 00030325104TRDU0 XLON 18 564 404.20 12:45:12 00030325105TRDU0 XLON 573 404.80 13:04:51 00030325256TRDU0 XLON 118 404.60 13:12:05 00030325290TRDU0 XLON 111 404.60 13:13:40 00030325293TRDU0 XLON 101 404.60 13:14:57 00030325297TRDU0 XLON

443 405.00 13:18:19 00030325311TRDU0 XLON 405.00 13:18:19 00030325312TRDU0 XLON 78 122 405.80 13:26:40 00030325342TRDU0 XLON 618 406.20 13:33:09 00030325372TRDU0 XLON 347 406.40 13:34:04 00030325377TRDU0 XLON 406.80 13:35:13 00030325381TRDU0 XLON 76 192 406.80 13:35:13 00030325382TRDU0 XLON 295 406.80 13:35:13 00030325383TRDU0 XLON 496 407.20 13:42:54 00030325415TRDU0 XLON 476 407.20 13:42:54 00030325416TRDU0 XLON 571 407.20 13:42:54 00030325417TRDU0 XLON 407.20 13:42:54 00030325418TRDU0 XLON 55 542 407.20 13:42:54 00030325419TRDU0 XLON 186 406.00 14:00:45 00030325493TRDU0 XLON 179 406.00 14:00:45 00030325494TRDU0 XLON 512 405.60 14:03:32 00030325505TRDU0 XLON 405.20 14:04:43 00030325513TRDU0 XLON 56 831 405.20 14:05:23 00030325520TRDU0 XLON 404.20 14:11:20 00030325553TRDU0 XLON 45 235 404.20 14:17:39 00030325573TRDU0 XLON 759 404.20 14:17:39 00030325574TRDU0 XLON 403.80 14:17:39 00030325575TRDU0 XLON 29 518 403.80 14:23:34 00030325663TRDU0 XLON 504 403.60 14:23:34 00030325665TRDU0 XLON 370 407.40 14:37:18 00030325912TRDU0 XLON 327 407.00 14:38:41 00030325946TRDU0 XLON 407.00 14:38:41 00030325947TRDU0 XLON 49 178 407.00 14:38:41 00030325948TRDU0 XLON 451 407.00 14:38:41 00030325949TRDU0 XLON 1,014 406.80 14:40:04 00030325999TRDU0 XLON 592 407.40 14:47:14 00030326184TRDU0 XLON

695 406.80 14:49:35 00030326219TRDU0 XLON 532 406.40 14:58:52 00030326372TRDU0 XLON 112 405.80 14:59:21 00030326375TRDU0 XLON 405.60 15:02:44 00030326399TRDU0 XLON 19 921 405.60 15:02:59 00030326400TRDU0 XLON 315 404.20 15:10:09 00030326514TRDU0 XLON 220 404.20 15:10:09 00030326515TRDU0 XLON 512 404.20 15:10:09 00030326516TRDU0 XLON 506 404.20 15:10:09 00030326517TRDU0 XLON 983 404.80 15:22:06 00030326716TRDU0 XLON 542 404.60 15:28:30 00030326870TRDU0 XLON 513 404.40 15:29:16 00030326873TRDU0 XLON 124 404.20 15:33:34 00030326942TRDU0 XLON 425 404.20 15:33:34 00030326943TRDU0 XLON 183 404.20 15:42:00 00030327088TRDU0 XLON 308 404.20 15:42:00 00030327089TRDU0 XLON 404.20 15:42:00 00030327090TRDU0 XLON 47 1,100 403.60 15:42:54 00030327095TRDU0 XLON 333 403.40 15:54:00 00030327216TRDU0 XLON 167 403.40 15:54:00 00030327217TRDU0 XLON 1,590 402.60 15:54:22 00030327244TRDU0 XLON 313 403.00 16:01:53 00030327387TRDU0 XLON 198 403.00 16:01:53 00030327388TRDU0 XLON 402.80 16:01:54 00030327392TRDU0 XLON 29 480 402.80 16:01:56 00030327396TRDU0 XLON 554 403.40 16:09:22 00030327550TRDU0 XLON 1,183 404.00 16:12:30 00030327600TRDU0 XLON 195 403.60 16:15:03 00030327652TRDU0 XLON 469 403.20 16:20:19 00030327744TRDU0 XLON 1,080 404.40 16:27:04 00030327877TRDU0 XLON 517 404.40 16:27:25 00030327902TRDU0 XLON

261 404.60 16:29:00 00030327930TRDU0 XLON 409 404.60 16:29:00 00030327931TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

