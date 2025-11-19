Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -5

Anzeige
Skyharbour setzt den nächsten Paukenschlag - Mega-Millionen-Deal mit Denison Mines eingetütet
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
18.11.25 | 16:08
4,500 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,4204,82008:42
19.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
19.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 18 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      50,000 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      407.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      400.20p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      404.9859p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,068,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 176,977,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 18/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 404.9859

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          542 401.80    08:09:30        00030323550TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 400.40    08:10:21        00030323560TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          546 400.20    08:10:21        00030323561TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          574 404.00    08:27:46        00030323670TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          198 406.80    08:39:06        00030323735TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          596 406.80    08:39:06        00030323736TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,632 405.40    08:42:59        00030323741TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          228 404.40    09:00:57        00030323866TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          337 404.40    09:00:59        00030323869TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          110 404.60    09:12:16        00030324006TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          541 405.60    09:26:10        00030324056TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,521 405.60    09:26:10        00030324057TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,126 405.60    09:26:10        00030324058TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          571 406.40    09:52:35        00030324148TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          708 406.20    09:59:20        00030324178TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          217 406.20    09:59:20        00030324179TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          572 406.20    09:59:20        00030324180TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 405.80    10:19:45        00030324274TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       2,332 406.20    10:36:07        00030324344TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 405.60    10:56:39        00030324458TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          507 405.40    10:56:39        00030324459TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          502 405.20    10:56:39        00030324460TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,031 404.80    11:24:39        00030324643TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              405.20    11:38:31        00030324684TRDU0    XLON 
1

DJ Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

338 405.20    11:38:31        00030324685TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.00    11:38:44        00030324686TRDU0    XLON 
20 
 
 
                                          533 405.00    11:38:44        00030324687TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.60    11:51:12        00030324774TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             404.60    11:51:12        00030324775TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                          469 404.60    11:51:12        00030324776TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          369 404.60    11:58:54        00030324790TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          184 404.60    11:58:55        00030324791TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.60    12:05:37        00030324821TRDU0    XLON 
96 
 
 
                                             404.60    12:05:37        00030324822TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                             404.60    12:06:40        00030324825TRDU0    XLON 
34 
 
 
                                             404.80    12:11:13        00030324841TRDU0    XLON 
85 
 
 
                                          279 404.80    12:11:13        00030324842TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.80    12:12:50        00030324847TRDU0    XLON 
64 
 
 
                                             404.80    12:12:50        00030324848TRDU0    XLON 
28 
 
 
                                             404.80    12:12:50        00030324849TRDU0    XLON 
55 
 
 
                                          525 404.80    12:12:50        00030324850TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          490 405.00    12:25:44        00030324974TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.00    12:25:44        00030324975TRDU0    XLON 
94 
 
 
                                          589 405.00    12:32:51        00030325043TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          340 404.40    12:39:36        00030325068TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.40    12:39:39        00030325069TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                          300 404.40    12:39:39        00030325070TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 404.40    12:39:39        00030325071TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.20    12:45:12        00030325104TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          564 404.20    12:45:12        00030325105TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          573 404.80    13:04:51        00030325256TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          118 404.60    13:12:05        00030325290TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          111 404.60    13:13:40        00030325293TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          101 404.60    13:14:57        00030325297TRDU0    XLON

443 405.00    13:18:19        00030325311TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.00    13:18:19        00030325312TRDU0    XLON 
78 
 
 
                                          122 405.80    13:26:40        00030325342TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          618 406.20    13:33:09        00030325372TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          347 406.40    13:34:04        00030325377TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             406.80    13:35:13        00030325381TRDU0    XLON 
76 
 
 
                                          192 406.80    13:35:13        00030325382TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          295 406.80    13:35:13        00030325383TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          496 407.20    13:42:54        00030325415TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          476 407.20    13:42:54        00030325416TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          571 407.20    13:42:54        00030325417TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             407.20    13:42:54        00030325418TRDU0    XLON 
55 
 
 
                                          542 407.20    13:42:54        00030325419TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          186 406.00    14:00:45        00030325493TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          179 406.00    14:00:45        00030325494TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 405.60    14:03:32        00030325505TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.20    14:04:43        00030325513TRDU0    XLON 
56 
 
 
                                          831 405.20    14:05:23        00030325520TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.20    14:11:20        00030325553TRDU0    XLON 
45 
 
 
                                          235 404.20    14:17:39        00030325573TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          759 404.20    14:17:39        00030325574TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             403.80    14:17:39        00030325575TRDU0    XLON 
29 
 
 
                                          518 403.80    14:23:34        00030325663TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 403.60    14:23:34        00030325665TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          370 407.40    14:37:18        00030325912TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          327 407.00    14:38:41        00030325946TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             407.00    14:38:41        00030325947TRDU0    XLON 
49 
 
 
                                          178 407.00    14:38:41        00030325948TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          451 407.00    14:38:41        00030325949TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,014 406.80    14:40:04        00030325999TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          592 407.40    14:47:14        00030326184TRDU0    XLON

695 406.80    14:49:35        00030326219TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          532 406.40    14:58:52        00030326372TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          112 405.80    14:59:21        00030326375TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             405.60    15:02:44        00030326399TRDU0    XLON 
19 
 
 
                                          921 405.60    15:02:59        00030326400TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          315 404.20    15:10:09        00030326514TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          220 404.20    15:10:09        00030326515TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 404.20    15:10:09        00030326516TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          506 404.20    15:10:09        00030326517TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          983 404.80    15:22:06        00030326716TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 404.60    15:28:30        00030326870TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          513 404.40    15:29:16        00030326873TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          124 404.20    15:33:34        00030326942TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          425 404.20    15:33:34        00030326943TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          183 404.20    15:42:00        00030327088TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          308 404.20    15:42:00        00030327089TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             404.20    15:42:00        00030327090TRDU0    XLON 
47 
 
 
                                       1,100 403.60    15:42:54        00030327095TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          333 403.40    15:54:00        00030327216TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          167 403.40    15:54:00        00030327217TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,590 402.60    15:54:22        00030327244TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          313 403.00    16:01:53        00030327387TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          198 403.00    16:01:53        00030327388TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             402.80    16:01:54        00030327392TRDU0    XLON 
29 
 
 
                                          480 402.80    16:01:56        00030327396TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          554 403.40    16:09:22        00030327550TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,183 404.00    16:12:30        00030327600TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          195 403.60    16:15:03        00030327652TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          469 403.20    16:20:19        00030327744TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,080 404.40    16:27:04        00030327877TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          517 404.40    16:27:25        00030327902TRDU0    XLON

261 404.60    16:29:00        00030327930TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          409 404.60    16:29:00        00030327931TRDU0    XLON

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 408660 
EQS News ID:  2232126 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232126&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

© 2025 Dow Jones News
