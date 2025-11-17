Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) Transaction in Own Shares 17-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Molten Ventures plc ("Molten" or the "Company") Transaction in own shares Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 14 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 50,000 Ordinary shares purchased: 422.40p Highest price paid per share: 413.80p Lowest price paid per share: 417.9139p Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 11,969,313 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,077,137.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 14/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 50,000

Volume weighted average price (pence): 417.9139

Individual transactions

Transaction Time of transaction Transaction Trading Number of ordinary shares purchased price (UK Time) reference number venue (GBp share) 334 418.00 08:01:45 00030318017TRDU0 XLON 319 418.00 08:01:45 00030318016TRDU0 XLON 624 413.80 08:02:48 00030318019TRDU0 XLON 415.80 08:27:26 00030318209TRDU0 XLON 48 114 416.00 08:27:39 00030318210TRDU0 XLON 1,198 417.60 08:31:42 00030318262TRDU0 XLON 416.20 08:37:29 00030318310TRDU0 XLON 30 330 416.20 08:37:29 00030318311TRDU0 XLON 811 416.20 08:37:29 00030318312TRDU0 XLON 592 416.00 09:00:27 00030318343TRDU0 XLON 416.00 09:00:27 00030318344TRDU0 XLON 27 645 415.80 09:00:27 00030318345TRDU0 XLON 595 416.00 09:00:27 00030318346TRDU0 XLON 583 415.80 09:05:42 00030318353TRDU0 XLON 504 416.80 09:21:46 00030318371TRDU0 XLON 542 417.80 09:28:22 00030318375TRDU0 XLON 579 417.40 09:28:22 00030318376TRDU0 XLON 1,257 419.80 09:45:53 00030318402TRDU0 XLON 419.60 09:54:54 00030318423TRDU0 XLON 8 576 419.60 09:54:54 00030318424TRDU0 XLON 569 419.40 09:54:55 00030318425TRDU0 XLON 418.20 10:04:42 00030318470TRDU0 XLON 35 554 418.20 10:04:42 00030318471TRDU0 XLON 628 419.40 10:21:22 00030318513TRDU0 XLON 163 419.00 10:27:45 00030318527TRDU0 XLON 377 419.00 10:27:45 00030318528TRDU0 XLON 313 418.80 10:27:45 00030318529TRDU0 XLON 236 418.80 10:27:45 00030318530TRDU0 XLON 600 418.60 10:45:43 00030318595TRDU0 XLON 349 418.40 10:54:33 00030318634TRDU0 XLON 218 418.40 10:54:33 00030318635TRDU0 XLON 806 418.40 11:00:21 00030318670TRDU0 XLON 427 418.40 11:00:21 00030318671TRDU0 XLON 273 416.20 11:12:46 00030318725TRDU0 XLON 361 416.20 11:12:55 00030318745TRDU0 XLON 229 417.80 11:36:25 00030318811TRDU0 XLON 326 417.80 11:36:25 00030318812TRDU0 XLON 793 417.60 11:40:19 00030318814TRDU0 XLON 540 416.60 11:42:34 00030318817TRDU0 XLON 555 416.20 12:01:22 00030318862TRDU0 XLON 483 415.80 12:01:23 00030318866TRDU0 XLON 415.80 12:01:23 00030318867TRDU0 XLON 70 124 415.80 12:01:23 00030318868TRDU0 XLON 427 415.80 12:01:23 00030318869TRDU0 XLON 123 415.80 12:27:06 00030318926TRDU0 XLON 1,272 415.80 12:27:06 00030318927TRDU0 XLON 242 415.60 12:43:42 00030318965TRDU0 XLON 393 415.60 12:43:42 00030318966TRDU0 XLON 593 415.40 12:43:42 00030318967TRDU0 XLON 415.40 12:43:42 00030318968TRDU0 XLON 33 123 414.60 13:03:24 00030319009TRDU0 XLON 948 414.60 13:03:34 00030319011TRDU0 XLON 308 414.60 13:03:34 00030319012TRDU0 XLON 285 414.60 13:03:34 00030319013TRDU0 XLON 603 414.60 13:25:14 00030319084TRDU0 XLON 1,106 414.20 13:29:50 00030319098TRDU0 XLON 414.20 13:29:50 00030319099TRDU0 XLON 28 452 414.40 13:31:36 00030319119TRDU0 XLON 414.40 13:31:36 00030319120TRDU0 XLON 52 1,232 415.40 13:46:19 00030319211TRDU0 XLON 641 415.20 13:46:19 00030319212TRDU0 XLON 614 415.20 14:01:32 00030319277TRDU0 XLON 600 415.00 14:01:32 00030319278TRDU0 XLON 415.00 14:01:32 00030319279TRDU0 XLON 27 194 415.60 14:09:02 00030319314TRDU0 XLON 390 415.60 14:09:02 00030319315TRDU0 XLON 1,324 416.40 14:23:48 00030319404TRDU0 XLON 416.20 14:25:26 00030319420TRDU0 XLON 30 514 416.20 14:25:26 00030319421TRDU0 XLON 541 418.00 14:38:17 00030319496TRDU0 XLON 1,384 418.00 14:38:17 00030319497TRDU0 XLON 219 418.60 14:45:43 00030319563TRDU0 XLON 1,042 418.60 14:45:43 00030319564TRDU0 XLON 629 418.80 14:54:11 00030319634TRDU0 XLON 600 419.20 15:00:42 00030319689TRDU0 XLON 552 419.20 15:00:42 00030319690TRDU0 XLON 615 418.40 15:07:30 00030319740TRDU0 XLON 313 418.40 15:07:30 00030319741TRDU0 XLON 238 418.40 15:07:30 00030319742TRDU0 XLON 610 418.60 15:13:13 00030319784TRDU0 XLON 540 419.20 15:19:25 00030319832TRDU0 XLON 558 418.80 15:19:25 00030319833TRDU0 XLON 468 417.80 15:25:52 00030319876TRDU0 XLON 208 417.80 15:25:52 00030319877TRDU0 XLON 579 419.20 15:31:00 00030319894TRDU0 XLON 658 421.20 15:41:08 00030319964TRDU0 XLON 668 420.60 15:41:18 00030319966TRDU0 XLON 182 422.00 15:48:31 00030320167TRDU0 XLON 489 422.00 15:48:31 00030320168TRDU0 XLON 457 421.60 15:48:31 00030320169TRDU0 XLON 232 421.60 15:48:31 00030320170TRDU0 XLON 498 422.00 15:54:25 00030320241TRDU0 XLON 422.00 15:54:25 00030320242TRDU0 XLON 91 422.00 16:00:53 00030320298TRDU0 XLON 31 521 422.00 16:00:53 00030320299TRDU0 XLON 605 421.60 16:00:53 00030320300TRDU0 XLON 207 421.00 16:07:05 00030320413TRDU0 XLON 370 421.00 16:07:05 00030320414TRDU0 XLON 593 420.80 16:07:05 00030320415TRDU0 XLON 207 421.60 16:17:54 00030320760TRDU0 XLON 194 421.60 16:17:54 00030320761TRDU0 XLON 142 421.60 16:17:54 00030320762TRDU0 XLON 170 421.60 16:20:10 00030320829TRDU0 XLON 438 421.20 16:20:10 00030320830TRDU0 XLON 762 421.20 16:20:10 00030320831TRDU0 XLON 611 422.40 16:25:56 00030321174TRDU0 XLON 192 422.40 16:26:27 00030321184TRDU0 XLON 422.40 16:26:27 00030321185TRDU0 XLON 63 645 422.20 16:27:14 00030321216TRDU0 XLON 421.60 16:28:25 00030321239TRDU0 XLON 82 497 421.60 16:28:55 00030321245TRDU0 XLON

Enquiries

Molten Ventures plc +44 (0)20 7931 8800 Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) cosec@molten.vc Goodbody Stockbrokers Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Don Harrington Charlotte Craigie +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 Tom Nicholson William Hall Deutsche Numis Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker Simon Willis +44 (0)20 7260 1000 Jamie Loughborough Iqra Amin Sodali & Co Public relations +44 (0)7889 297 217 Elly Williamson molten@sodali.com Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

