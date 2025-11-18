Anzeige
Dienstag, 18.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Skyharbour übernimmt 100% Russell Lake - Startschuss für die nächste Uran-Rally?
WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
18.11.25 | 11:12
4,620 Euro
+0,43 % +0,020
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5004,84011:35
Dow Jones News
18.11.2025 08:33 Uhr
Molten Ventures Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Transaction in Own Shares 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Transaction in Own Shares 
18-Nov-2025 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Molten Ventures plc 
("Molten" or the "Company") 

Transaction in own shares 

Molten Ventures plc (LSE: GROW) announces that on 17 November 2025, Goodbody Stockbrokers UC, purchased on behalf of 
the Company ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as set out in the table 
below, pursuant to the share repurchase programme announced on 13 November 2025. 

                      49,603 
Ordinary shares purchased: 
                      
 
                      418.40p 
Highest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      408.80p 
Lowest price paid per share: 
                      
 
                      413.8587p 
Volume weighted average price paid:

Following this purchase, the Company's issued share capital consists of 189,046,450 Ordinary Shares, the total number of Ordinary Shares in treasury is 12,018,916 and the total number of voting rights in the Company is 177,027,534.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Aggregate information

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Goodbody Stockbrokers UC on behalf of the Company.

Issuer name and ISIN: Molten Ventures plc, ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50

Date of purchases: 17/11/2025

Number of Ordinary Shares purchased: 49,603

Volume weighted average price (pence): 413.8587

Individual transactions 

Transaction Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference 
Number of ordinary shares purchased      price    Time)          number         Trading venue 
                       (GBp share) 
 
 
                                          213 418.40    08:38:35        00030321536TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             418.40    08:38:35        00030321537TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                          546 418.40    08:50:10        00030321575TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 418.00    08:50:21        00030321579TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          537 418.00    08:50:21        00030321580TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          516 416.60    08:53:59        00030321596TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 415.60    09:03:32        00030321640TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 414.40    09:14:32        00030321653TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          171 414.60    09:19:01        00030321665TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          350 414.60    09:19:01        00030321666TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          531 414.40    09:19:15        00030321667TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             416.40    09:33:00        00030321703TRDU0    XLON 
46 
 
 
                                          679 418.40    09:35:56        00030321707TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             418.40    09:35:56        00030321708TRDU0    XLON 
52 
 
 
                                          181 418.40    09:35:56        00030321709TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          115 418.40    09:35:56        00030321710TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          512 416.80    09:41:33        00030321718TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          504 416.20    09:56:40        00030321750TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          388 416.00    10:02:42        00030321754TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             416.00    10:02:42        00030321755TRDU0    XLON 
65 
 
 
                                             416.00    10:02:42        00030321756TRDU0    XLON 
11 
 
 
                                          600 416.00    10:08:22        00030321778TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,434 415.20    10:08:23        00030321779TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          539 415.00    10:34:17        00030321902TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          361 414.80    10:40:06        00030321937TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,040 414.80    10:40:06        00030321938TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          603 415.20    10:59:42        00030322058TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 416.60    11:12:24        00030322091TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 417.00    11:15:17        00030322094TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          523 417.20    11:29:48        00030322121TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          505 417.20    11:29:48        00030322122TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          520 417.20    11:29:48        00030322123TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          520 417.20    11:29:48        00030322125TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          547 416.80    11:35:33        00030322142TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          563 416.60    11:59:42        00030322199TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          493 416.40    11:59:42        00030322200TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             416.40    11:59:42        00030322201TRDU0    XLON 
53 
 
 
                                          449 416.00    11:59:43        00030322203TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          580 416.00    11:59:43        00030322204TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          364 414.80    12:29:23        00030322273TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          503 414.80    12:29:23        00030322274TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          177 414.80    12:29:23        00030322275TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          529 414.60    12:29:23        00030322276TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             413.40    12:34:51        00030322286TRDU0    XLON 
94 
 
 
                                          583 413.40    12:48:22        00030322310TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          545 413.40    12:48:22        00030322311TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          107 415.00    13:09:52        00030322338TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             415.00    13:09:52        00030322339TRDU0    XLON 
18 
 
 
                                       1,947 415.00    13:09:52        00030322340TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          526 415.00    13:09:52        00030322341TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          565 415.00    13:32:16        00030322411TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          527 415.00    13:32:16        00030322412TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          521 415.00    13:32:16        00030322413TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          149 413.00    13:50:48        00030322462TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                              414.20    13:52:31        00030322463TRDU0    XLON 
6 
 
 
                                          334 414.20    13:52:31        00030322464TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          197 414.20    13:52:31        00030322465TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          421 413.60    13:52:35        00030322466TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          189 413.60    13:52:35        00030322467TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          262 413.60    13:52:35        00030322468TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          457 413.20    13:52:44        00030322469TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          283 413.40    14:01:08        00030322473TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          235 413.40    14:01:08        00030322474TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          552 413.20    14:01:08        00030322475TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 411.60    14:13:31        00030322497TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 411.60    14:13:31        00030322498TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          115 411.00    14:21:33        00030322518TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,037 410.80    14:26:20        00030322541TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          518 410.40    14:26:22        00030322542TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          514 412.00    14:38:48        00030322612TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 413.80    14:41:35        00030322641TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          524 413.40    14:41:46        00030322643TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          542 413.40    14:41:46        00030322644TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          945 413.40    14:41:46        00030322645TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          550 415.00    14:56:43        00030322711TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          551 414.60    14:56:43        00030322712TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          952 414.00    15:01:44        00030322724TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          568 413.80    15:01:44        00030322725TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          132 412.60    15:06:30        00030322745TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          492 412.60    15:06:30        00030322746TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,049 412.40    15:13:27        00030322782TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          525 410.60    15:19:58        00030322803TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          461 410.20    15:20:02        00030322804TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             410.20    15:20:02        00030322805TRDU0    XLON 
71 
 
 
                                       1,026 412.40    15:31:26        00030322857TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          533 412.20    15:31:26        00030322858TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          337 411.60    15:36:12        00030322885TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,108 412.40    15:49:27        00030322945TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          566 412.40    15:49:27        00030322946TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          501 412.20    15:49:28        00030322947TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          422 412.00    15:49:28        00030322948TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             412.00    15:49:28        00030322949TRDU0    XLON 
79 
 
 
                                          515 411.00    15:58:36        00030323009TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          511 410.80    15:58:36        00030323010TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             411.20    16:01:04        00030323024TRDU0    XLON 
36 
 
 
                                             411.20    16:01:04        00030323025TRDU0    XLON 
28 
 
 
                                          465 411.20    16:01:04        00030323026TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          247 410.40    16:07:26        00030323072TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          278 410.40    16:07:26        00030323073TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          581 410.00    16:10:59        00030323121TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                       1,229 410.00    16:16:33        00030323227TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          635 409.80    16:16:33        00030323228TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          228 409.60    16:16:33        00030323229TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          525 409.20    16:19:58        00030323233TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          264 408.80    16:20:07        00030323234TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          111 408.80    16:20:08        00030323235TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          197 409.00    16:22:48        00030323283TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                          141 409.00    16:22:48        00030323284TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             409.40    16:26:10        00030323303TRDU0    XLON 
86 
 
 
                                              409.80    16:28:19        00030323329TRDU0    XLON 
2 
 
 
                                             409.80    16:28:19        00030323330TRDU0    XLON 
49 
 
 
                                          247 409.80    16:29:43        00030323339TRDU0    XLON 
 
                                             409.80    16:29:46        00030323340TRDU0    XLON 
93 
 
 
                                              409.80    16:29:50        00030323341TRDU0    XLON 
9

Enquiries 

Molten Ventures plc 
                        +44 (0)20 7931 8800 
Gareth Faith (Company Secretary) 
                        cosec@molten.vc  
  
 
Goodbody Stockbrokers 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Don Harrington 
 
Charlotte Craigie                  +44 (0) 20 3841 6202 
 
Tom Nicholson 
 
William Hall 

Deutsche Numis 
 
Joint Financial Adviser and Corporate Broker 
 
Simon Willis 
                        +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
Jamie Loughborough 
 
Iqra Amin 

Sodali & Co 
 
Public relations                  +44 (0)7889 297 217 
 
Elly Williamson                   molten@sodali.com 
 
Sam Austrums

About Molten Ventures

Molten Ventures is a leading venture capital firm in Europe, developing and investing in high growth technology companies.

It invests across four sectors: Enterprise & SaaS; AI, Deeptech & Hardware; Consumer Technology; and Digital Health with highly experienced partners constantly looking for new opportunities in each.

Listed on the London Stock Exchange, Molten Ventures provides a unique opportunity for public market investors to access these fast-growing tech businesses, without having to commit to long term investments with limited liquidity. Since its IPO in June 2016, Molten has deployed over GBP1bn capital into fast growing tech companies and has realised more than GBP700m to 30 September 2025.

For more information, go to https://investors.moltenventures.com/investor-relations/plc

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 408522 
EQS News ID:  2231324 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231324&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 18, 2025 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
