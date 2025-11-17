Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 17.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die KI-Comeback-Story des Jahres 2025
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A143MK | ISIN: GB00BY7QYJ50 | Ticker-Symbol: GRW
Frankfurt
17.11.25 | 15:29
4,600 Euro
-0,86 % -0,040
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,5404,94019:28
Dow Jones News
17.11.2025 19:15 Uhr
119 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Molten Ventures Plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company 

Molten Ventures Plc (GROW) 
Holding(s) in Company 
17-Nov-2025 / 17:40 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
1. Issuer Details 
 
ISIN 
 
GB00BY7QYJ50 
 
Issuer Name 
 
MOLTEN VENTURES PLC 
 
UK or Non-UK Issuer 
 
UK 
 
2. Reason for Notification 
 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation 
 
Name 
 
Bank of America Corporation 
 
City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 
 
US 
 
4. Details of the shareholder 
 
Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above 

City of registered office (if applicable) 

Country of registered office (if applicable) 

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 
 
14-Nov-2025 
 
6. Date on which Issuer notified 
 
17-Nov-2025 
 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
 
                % of voting rights   % of voting rights through   Total of both Total number of 
.               attached to shares   financial instruments (total  in % (8.A +  voting rights held 
                (total of 8.A)     of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)       8.B)      in issuer 
 
 
Resulting situation on the 
date on which threshold was  0.000000        3.981310            3.981310    7051981 
crossed or reached 
 
 
Position of previous      0.000000        4.391953            4.391953      
notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares 

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting  % of indirect voting 
code(if possible)     rights (DTR5.1)     rights (DTR5.2.1)     rights (DTR5.1)   rights (DTR5.2.1) 

Sub Total 8.A

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a)) 

Type of financial  Expiration  Exercise/     Number of voting rights that may be acquired if  % of voting 
instrument      date     conversion period the instrument is exercised/converted       rights 
 
Physical Swaps    18/05/2026  n/a        716000                       0.404229 
 
Sub Total 8.B1                     716000                       0.404229%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b)) 

Type of financial   Expiration   Exercise/conversion  Physical or cash    Number of voting  % of voting 
instrument       date      period        settlement       rights       rights 
 
Swaps         15/04/2027   n/a          Cash          302635       0.170858 
 
Swaps         15/10/2027   n/a          Cash          74644        0.042141 
 
Swaps         23/02/2026   n/a          Cash          720000       0.406488 
 
Swaps         11/02/2026   n/a          Cash          807569       0.455926 
 
Swaps         20/09/2027   n/a          Cash          256049       0.144557 
 
Swaps         11/12/2026   n/a          Cash          4175084       2.357111 
 
Sub Total 8.B2                                    6335981       3.577081%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary) 

Ultimate   Name of     % of voting rights if it  % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it 
controlling  controlled   equals or is higher than  instruments if it equals or is    equals or is higher than 
person    undertaking   the notifiable threshold  higher than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold 
 
Bank of    Bank of 
America    America,                  3.981310               3.981310% 
Corporation  National 
       Association

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

17-Nov-2025

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BY7QYJ50 
Category Code: HOL 
TIDM:     GROW 
LEI Code:   213800IPCR3SAYJWSW10 
Sequence No.: 408516 
EQS News ID:  2231312 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2231312&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 17, 2025 12:40 ET (17:40 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.