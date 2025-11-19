

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. (TKOMY), an insurance company, on Wednesday reported its financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, posting modest revenue growth but lower profits compared with a year earlier.



Net income attributable to owners of the parent for the first jalf was 686.835 billion yen, down 0.2% from 688.5 billion yen a year earlier. Basic EPS was 359.12 yen, compared with 351.38 yen a year earlier.



Ordinary profit declined 6.1% to 880.281 billion yen from 937.946 billion last year.



Ordinary income including underwriting income, investment income, and other ordinary income rose 0.6% year-over-year to 4.368 trillion yen.



Net premiums written decreased to 2.686 trillion yen from 2.698 trillion yen a year ago.



For the fiscal year ending March 2025, the company forecasts ordinary profit of 1.230 trillion yen, a 15.8% decrease from the prior year. Net income attributable to owners of the parent is expected at 910 billion yen, down 13.8% year on year. Basic earnings per share are projected at 476.96 yen.



