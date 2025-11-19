

BIRMINGHAM (dpa-AFX) - Severn Trent PLC (SVTRF, STRNY, SVT.L), a utilities company, on Wednesday announced that Chief Executive Officer Liv Garfield is stepping down on December 31 and appointed James Jesic as CEO, effective from January 1, 2026.



James Jesic is currently Capital and Commercial Services Director at the company and Managing Director of Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.



Liv will stay with the company through the end of the financial year on March 31, 2026, providing James with a thorough handover, guidance, and support to ensure a seamless transition.



James joined the company in 2003 as a graduate.



The Board said it was pleased to confirm that, after a thorough evaluation process involving both internal and external candidates, and selected James Jesic as a successor.



On Tuesday, Severn Trent closed trading, 1.06% lesser at 2,715 pence on the London Stock Exchange.



