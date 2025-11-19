

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L) reported that its organic revenue growth for continuing operations was 3.5% for the three months to 31 October 2025, in line with its overall expectations. The Group reaffirmed fiscal 2026 guidance on a continuing operations basis of organic revenue growth of 4-6%.



The Board has approved a new 1 billion pounds share buyback programme. This new buyback will commence once the current 500 million pounds buyback concludes in December 2025 and is targeted to be substantially completed by the end of calendar year 2026.



