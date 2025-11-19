TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Investor Update presentation of Interim Results for 6 month period ending 30 September 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19

19 November 2025

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited

Investor update

TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:

TwentyFour Income Fund Interim Results IMC 30 Sept 25 - Final version.pdf

For retail investors:

https://twentyfourincomefund.com/documents/

About TFIF:

TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities.