TwentyFour Income Fund Limited - Investor Update presentation of Interim Results for 6 month period ending 30 September 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 19
19 November 2025
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited
Investor update
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited has today published an investor update presentation. A copy can be downloaded from the Company's website:
For retail investors:
https://twentyfourincomefund.com/documents/
For further information, please contact:
Numis Securities Limited:
Matt Goss
+44 (0)20 7260 1000
Hugh Jonathan
TwentyFour Income Fund Limited:
TwentyFour Sales
+44 (0)20 7015 8900
The Company's LEI is: 549300CCEV00IH2SU369
About TFIF:
TFIF is a FTSE 250 listed investment company, which aims to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns, principally through income distributions, by investing in a diversified portfolio of asset-backed securities.
