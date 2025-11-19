Tokenwell Platforms Inc.: Tokenwell Announces November Major App Update and February 2026 Smart Buy & Sell Release

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920) ("Tokenwell" or the "Company"), today announced two upcoming product milestones: a major app update scheduled for November 30th, 2025, featuring a Multi-Exchange and Wallet Dashboard, followed by the launch of Smart Buy & Sell in February 2026.

November 2025 Major App Update

Tokenwell will release its next major app update on or about November 30th, 2025, introducing a modernized interface and new portfolio management tools. The upgrade includes a Multi-Exchange and Wallet Dashboard that consolidates holdings across centralized exchanges and decentralized wallets. The decentralized portfolio support includes Bitcoin and EVM networks, enabling users to connect their wallets and securely view balances in real-time. Tokenwell maintains its non-custodial approach: decentralized wallet connections are view-only, and Tokenwell cannot execute trades or access funds in connected DeFi wallets.

February 2026 Smart Buy & Sell Release

Planned for February 2026, the next phase of Tokenwell's roadmap builds on the November update with the introduction of Smart Buy & Sell, an enhanced experience designed for seamless execution across supported centralized exchanges. Integrated with the Multi-Exchange Dashboard introduced in the prior release, it provides users with unified portfolio insights and efficient buy-and-sell functionality within a single platform.

Executive Commentary

"These updates mark a significant step forward in Tokenwell's evolution," said Abraham Theodore, Chief Operating Officer of Tokenwell. "We're building a unified, cross-platform ecosystem that gives investors seamless visibility across all their digital asset holdings, both on centralized exchanges and in decentralized wallets, while maintaining our commitment to non-custodial operations where users retain complete control over their assets."

Investors can access the CoinDesk 20 and the Coin Metrics Top 10 Even Baskets within the Tokenwell app, available now on the App Store and Google Play Store.

Market Maker

The Company has engaged the services of Independent Trading Group ("ITG") to provide market-making services in accordance with CSE policies. ITG will trade shares of the Company on the CSE and all other trading venues with the objective of maintaining a reasonable market and improving the liquidity of the Company's common shares.

Under the agreement, ITG will receive compensation of $6,000 per month, payable monthly in advance. The agreement is for an initial term of one month and will renew for additional one-month terms unless terminated. The agreement may be terminated by either party with 30 days' notice. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement and ITG will not receive shares or options as compensation. ITG and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and at the time of the agreement, neither ITG nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Independent Trading Group

Independent Trading Group (ITG) Inc. is a Toronto based CIRO dealer-member that specializes in market making, liquidity provision, agency execution, ultra-low latency connectivity, and bespoke algorithmic trading solutions. Established in 1992, with a focus on market structure, execution and trading, ITG has leveraged its own proprietary technology to deliver high quality liquidity provision and execution services to a broad array of public issuers and institutional investors.

On Behalf of the Company

~Timothy Burgess~

Timothy J. Burgess

CEO and Director

About Tokenwell Platforms Inc. (CSE:TWEL)(OTCQB:TWELF)(FWB:Y920)

Tokenwell is a publicly listed cutting-edge cryptocurrency platform dedicated to making digital assets accessible, secure, and efficient for users worldwide. With a focus on innovation and user-centric design, Tokenwell empowers individuals and businesses to engage with the crypto economy confidently. For more information about Tokenwell, its upcoming launches, product benefits and features, Crypto users should visit www.tokenwell.io and download the Tokenwell app on iOS or Android. Potential investors are invited to visit www.tokenwell.com and everyone should follow us on LinkedIn, X & Discord, and also subscribe to our News Alert opportunity for free and timely notifications from the Company.

For further information

Tokenwell Platforms Inc.

Email: info@tokenwell.com

Web: https://tokenwell.com (Investors)

Web: https://tokenwell.io (Products & Services)

