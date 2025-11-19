Moderna, Inc.: Moderna Expands U.S. Manufacturing with Onshoring of Drug Product Capabilities

New capabilities strengthen U.S. production, completing Moderna's domestic end-to-end mRNA manufacturing network

More than $140 million investment will create hundreds of highly skilled biomanufacturing jobs

CAMBRIDGE, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) today announced the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing capabilities with the onshoring of Drug Product manufacturing to its existing Moderna Technology Center ("MTC") in Norwood, Massachusetts. Through this strategic onshoring, Moderna will now operate full end-to-end manufacturing for its mRNA medicines in the U.S. This milestone marks a significant step in strengthening Moderna's U.S. manufacturing network, supporting both commercial and clinical supply, and reinforcing the Company's commitment to domestic mRNA production.

"By onshoring Drug Product manufacturing to our campus in Norwood, Massachusetts, we have completed the full manufacturing loop under one roof in the U.S.," said Stéphane Bancel, Chief Executive Officer of Moderna. "As an American company committed to building and producing in America, we are proud to strengthen our domestic footprint while bringing meaningful new jobs to the community."

The expansion reflects Moderna's ongoing investment in U.S.-based infrastructure and its commitment to build a robust, domestic manufacturing platform capable of supporting its pipeline of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics. Moderna's innovative mRNA platform, first widely recognized globally during the Company's partnership with the U.S. Government through Operation Warp Speed, continues to drive potential biomedical breakthroughs across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and autoimmune disorders.

Construction at MTC for the new Drug Product manufacturing capability has started with Moderna targeting completion by the first half of 2027.

About Moderna

Moderna is a pioneer and leader in the field of mRNA medicine. Through the advancement of its technology platform, Moderna is reimagining how medicines are made to transform how we treat and prevent diseases. Since its founding, Moderna's mRNA platform has enabled the development of vaccines and therapeutics across infectious diseases, cancer, rare diseases and more.

With a global team and a unique culture, driven by the company's values and mindsets, Moderna's mission is to deliver the greatest possible impact to people through mRNA medicines. For more information about Moderna, please visit modernatx.com and connect with us on X, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, including statements regarding: Moderna's U.S. manufacturing network and ongoing investment in U.S.-based infrastructure; the potential of Moderna's mRNA platform; Moderna's targeted completion of its new Drug Product manufacturing capability by the first half of 2027; and expected job creation. The forward-looking statements in this press release are neither promises nor guarantees, and you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond Moderna's control and which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, those risks and uncertainties described under the heading "Risk Factors" in Moderna's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, and in subsequent filings made by Moderna with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Except as required by law, Moderna disclaims any intention or responsibility for updating or revising any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in the event of new information, future developments or otherwise. These forward-looking statements are based on Moderna's current expectations and speak only as of the date of this press release.

