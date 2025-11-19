

SCHIPHOL-RIJK (dpa-AFX) - Airbus SE (AIR.PA), the French Aerospace corporation, Wednesday announced that it has received multiple orders for aircrafts and helicopters from many clients.



The financial details of these orders have not been disclosed.



Silk Way West Airlines based in Baku, Azerbaijan has signed a contract for an additional two A350F freighter aircraft taking the total order to four A350Fs. With this order the airlines plan to modernize and expand its fleet.



Buraq Air, first private Libyan airline, has signed a memorandum of understanding with the company to purchase ten A320neo Family aircraft, becoming Airbus's new customer.



Ostnes Helicopters, the official distributor for Airbus helicopters in the Nordic region has contracted with the company for ten Airbus H125s helicopters. This when combined with an earlier order of four H125s brings the total to 14.



Uztechtrade, the Uzbekistan state unitary enterprise in charge of importing military and dual equipment, has awarded the company a contract for the delivery of an undisclosed number of Flexrotor systems.



The Flexrotor is designed for a broad variety of missions, primarily focused on Intelligence, Surveillance, Target Acquisition, and Reconnaissance or ISTAR. Uzbekistan plans to utilize the Flexrotor in advanced Crewed-Uncrewed Teaming scenarios, integrating its operations with crewed helicopters to enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness, the company said in a statement.



