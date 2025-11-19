Scanfil Oyj: Insider information: Scanfil's Acquisition of MB Elettronica Is Expected to Be Completed in January

19.11.2025 12:15:11 EET | Scanfil Oyj | Inside information

Scanfil plc Stock exchange release 19 November 2025 at 12.15 p.m. EET

Insider information: Scanfil's Acquisition of MB Elettronica Is Expected to Be Completed in January

The closing of the acquisition of MB Elettronica ("MB") has been postponed and is expected to be completed during January 2026. The acquisition has received regulatory approval, and the remaining conditions are expected to be satisfied prior to closing.

Scanfil disclosed that a fire took place in one of MB's facilities in Cortona on October 17, through a stock exchange release on October 18. The MB management team has informed Scanfil that the operations are running without major disruption.

The acquisition was published as a stock exchange release on 13 July 2025.

Scanfil plc

For additional information:



Christophe Sut

CEO

Tel +46 721 51 75 02

christophe.sut@scanfil.com



Pasi Hiedanpää

Director, Investor Relations and Communications

Tel. +358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com

Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), whose turnover in 2024 amounted to EUR 780 million. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. The company's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and eleven production facilities across four continents. www.scanfil.com