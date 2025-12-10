Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil Acquisition of US Electronics Manufacturing Company ADCO Circuits Is Completed

10.12.2025 22:30:01 EET | Scanfil Oyj | Investor News

Scanfil plc Investor News 10 December 2025 at 10.30 p.m. EET

Scanfil Acquisition of US Electronics Manufacturing Company ADCO Circuits Is Completed

The acquisition of ADCO Circuits ("ADCO") was announced on 10 June 2025. Scanfil and the US regulator have agreed on the key terms on which approval for the transaction will be granted. Following this, the acquisition was completed on 10 December 2025.

This strategic acquisition accelerates Scanfil's growth in the Americas region and especially within the Aerospace & Defense industry, where ADCO generated 37% of its turnover in 2024. Trailing twelve months (1 December 2024 - 30 November 2025), ADCO's turnover was USD 35.2 million, with an EBIT of USD 4.0 million, and an EBIT margin of 11.3%.

The President of ADCO, Marc Damman, will retain 20% of the shares in ADCO. The purchase price corresponds to an enterprise value of USD 24.7 million for 100% of the company, and it was financed with Scanfil's existing credit facilities.

Further information: 10 June 2025 release



Investor and media contacts:

Christophe Sut, CEO

+46 721 51 75 02

christophe.sut@scanfil.com

Pasi Hiedanpää, Director, Investor Relations and Communications

+358 50 378 2228

pasi.hiedanpaa@scanfil.com



Scanfil in brief

Scanfil plc is Europe's largest listed provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS), with a turnover of EUR 780 million in 2024. The company serves global sector leaders in the customer segments of Industrial, Energy & Cleantech, and Medtech & Life Science. Scanfil's services include design services, prototype manufacture, design for manufacturability (DFM) services, test development, supply chain and logistics services, circuit board assembly, manufacture of subsystems and components, and complex systems integration services. Scanfil's objective is to grow customer value by improving their competitiveness and by being their primary supply chain partner and long-term manufacturing partner internationally. Scanfil's longest-standing customer account has continued for more than 40 years. The company has global supply capabilities and twelve production facilities across four continents.

