Scanfil Oyj: Scanfil Establishes Two New Share-Based Incentive Plans for Key Employees

25.11.2025 13:30:00 EET | Scanfil Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Scanfil plc Stock Exchange Release 25 November 2025 at 1.30 p.m. EET

Scanfil Establishes Two New Share-Based Incentive Plans for Key Employees

The Board of Directors of Scanfil Plc has resolved to establish two new share-based incentive plans for key employees of the group. The purpose of the plans is to align the interests of the company's shareholders and key employees to increase the company's value in the long-term, to commit key employees to implement the company's strategy, objectives and long-term interest and to offer them competitive incentive plans based on earning and accumulating the company's shares.

Performance Share Plan

The Performance Share Plan 2026-2028 consists of one performance period, covering the financial years 2026-2028.

In the plan, the target group has an opportunity to earn Scanfil's shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are tied to Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR) and Earnings Per Share (EPS). The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan corresponds to a maximum total of 136,800 shares of Scanfil Plc, based on prevalent share price, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 35 key employees, including the members of the Management Team and the CEO.

Matching Share Plan

The Matching Share Plan 2026-2028 consists of one matching period, covering the financial years 2026-2028. The prerequisite for participation in the plan and receiving reward on the basis of the plan is that a participant has committed Scanfil's shares to the Matching Share Plan up to the number determined by the Board of Directors. Furthermore, payment of reward is based on the participant's valid employment contract upon reward payment.

The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the matching period.

The target group of the matching period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 35 key employees, including the members of the Management Team and the CEO. As a reward for the commitment, Scanfil grants the participants a gross reward of one matching share for every share committed to the plan. The rewards to be paid on the basis of the plan correspond to the value of an approximate maximum total of 68,600 Scanfil shares, based on prevalent share price, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The final number of shares will depend on the number of shares the participants commit to the plan.

General

The potential rewards will be paid partly in Scanfil's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the key employee. As a rule, no reward will be paid if the key employee's employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

