Nixxy, Inc. Provides Update on Strategic Review of Digital Asset Treasury Structures

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) ("Nixxy" or the "Company"), a technology company focused on AI-enabled communications and data infrastructure, today provided an update on its recent strategic review relating to potential digital asset treasury initiatives.

Over the course of Q3 2025, Nixxy received a number of inquiries from banks, digital asset platforms, crypto foundations, and other partners regarding the Company's potential role as a digital asset treasury provider. These potential transactions contemplated the infusion of digital assets onto the Company's balance sheet as a mechanism to enhance asset ratios and support market capitalization. Given the frequency of such transactions in the NASDAQ markets throughout 2025, the Company determined that evaluating these opportunities was a prudent component of its broader strategic review.

After completing this evaluation, the Company has determined, at this time, that it will not move forward with balance sheet-driven digital asset treasury structures or related dilutive capital markets transactions, including ATM facilities or PIPE-style financings. Nixxy's nondilutive credit line provides adequate working capital to support operations well into 2026, enabling the Company to prioritize disciplined execution of its existing operating strategy and deliver on its profitability goals.

The Board and management team remain aligned on focusing resources on expanding Nixxy's AI communications platform and data infrastructure capabilities. This includes:

Continued investment in Nixxy's core AI communications and data infrastructure platform;

Advancing a disciplined roll-up strategy of accretive operating businesses; and

Leveraging internally developed and acquired technologies to improve margins and enhance long-term value creation.

The Company's board of directors reaffirmed its confidence in the Company's current leadership team and believes that continued operational focus under the existing management structure is the best path toward unlocking long-term shareholder value. The strategic review reinforced that Nixxy's execution roadmap is strongest when leadership is focused on scaling the Company's core business rather than pursuing balance sheet-centric financial structures.

"We're pleased with the clarity this review has provided," said Mike Schmidt, Chief Executive Officer of Nixxy. "Our mandate is to remain disciplined, build a durable communications and data infrastructure business, and deliver sustained value for our shareholders. We appreciate the Board's continued support as we execute on that mission."

Nixxy remains committed to periodically evaluating opportunities that may enhance shareholder value while prioritizing long-term strategic execution.

About Nixxy, Inc. (NASDAQ:NIXX) a technology company at the forefront of AI-powered business services, powering the next generation of intelligent services across telecom, healthcare, and enterprise markets. Anchored by its proprietary AI Infrastructure platform, Nixxy provides scalable, secure, and LLM-agnostic infrastructure for deploying private AI at scale. From global voice and messaging to AI-enhanced diagnostics, Nixxy delivers solutions where infrastructure, intelligence, and monetizable data converge. With a strategy focused on platform extensibility, data monetization, and data access models, Nixxy is building the foundation for the future of enterprise AI deployment and private data economy.

Filings and press releases can be found at http://www.nixxy.com/investor-relations.

