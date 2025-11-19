Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - CopAur Minerals Inc. (TSXV: CPAU) (the "Company") announces that it has closed a non-brokered private placement financing for gross proceeds of $3,281,420 (the "Private Placement").

The Private Placement consists of 32,814,200 units of the Company ("Units") to be issued at a price of $0.10 per Unit. Each Unit will be comprised one common share of the Company and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.20 for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance. The warrants will be subject to an expiry acceleration provision that provides the Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange at or above $0.30 for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, the Company may accelerate the expiry date of the Warrants to 30 days following the date an expiry acceleration notice is provided to the holders.

All securities issued in conjunction with this private placement are subject to a hold period expiring four months plus a day after the date of issuance. Finder fees of $6,000 cash and 24,000 non-transferable finder warrants at $0.20 for a period of two years were paid.

In connection with the Private Placement, certain management who are insiders of the Company (the "Insiders"), acquired 1,500,000 Units, representing 4.6% of the Units sold under the Private Placement. Participation by the Insiders in the Private Placement was considered a "related party transaction" pursuant to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company was exempt from the requirements to obtain a formal valuation or minority shareholder approval in connection with the Insiders' participation in the Private Placement pursuant to subsections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, as neither the fair market value of the Units to be issued to, nor the consideration paid by the Insiders exceeded 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

Proceeds raised will be used toward expenditures required to advance the development program on the Kinsley Mountain gold property in Nevada, securing the necessary permits to commence preliminary exploration work on the Troy Canyon property, also in Nevada, and general working capital purposes.

"CopAur announced the private placement on October 23rd, and I am thrilled we are able to announce the closure less than one month later. In that time, we have been able to attract rock-solid long-term investors, with four entities accounting for ~84% of the raise. This is a testament to the quality of the projects CopAur has under development, and the capabilities of the team the company has assembled to advance these projects. We believe this puts CopAur squarely on the path to becoming a gold mine developer in the near future," commented Andrew Neale, CEO.

About CopAur

CopAur is a mine development company focused on projects within the emerging, mineral-rich mining regions of Nevada. The Company is backed by a dynamic and experienced team of resource professionals advancing its projects in Nevada with the flagship project being Kinsley Mountain Gold Project, a Carlin-style project located 90 kilometres south of the Long Canyon mine (currently in production under the Newmont/Barrick joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines).

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All such statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to vary from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, they should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and they will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated due to a number of factors and risks. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon what management of the Company believes are reasonable assumptions on the date of this news release, the Company cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revised any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable securities regulations.

