Karbon-X Project Inc.: Karbon-X Advances Community-Led Forest Protection in Colombia's Meta Region

New phase of the Sur del Meta Project expands carbon and biodiversity monitoring while strengthening local governance and livelihoods.

CALGARY, AB / ACCESS Newswire / November 19, 2025 / In the heart of Colombia's Meta department, where forests and farmlands converge, Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) ("Karbon-X" or the "Company") is deepening its commitment to people-powered climate solutions through the REDD+ Sur del Meta Project - a long-term conservation initiative that protects 40,637 hectares of natural forest while supporting sustainable livelihoods for nearly 1,000 local families.

Developed through ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company, the project development and advisory arm of Karbon-X, the initiative operates across the municipalities of Vistahermosa, Puerto Rico, Puerto Concordia, and Puerto Lleras, a region historically affected by deforestation and armed conflict.

The project partners with local farmers, many of whom are victims of Colombia's armed conflict, helping them transition from cattle ranching and forest clearing toward sustainable livelihoods rooted in climate-smart cacao, coffee, and citrus production. Through technical training, biodiversity protection, and equitable governance, the project transforms both landscapes and lives.

"Sur del Meta shows what climate action looks like when people and nature move in the same direction," said Alexis Leroy, Chief Sustainability Investment Officer at Karbon-X. "By restoring degraded lands and strengthening community livelihoods, we're turning reforestation into a pathway for resilience, dignity, and shared prosperity."

The project is now entering a new phase focused on measuring and deepening impact. Over the next four months, teams will be in the field expanding carbon and biodiversity monitoring, with more than 100 permanent plots already established to track forest growth and health. New camera traps are also being installed to document the region's recovering wildlife, from birds to endangered species such as the giant otter.

At the same time, work is underway to create community-led governance corporations, a key step that ensures local stakeholders shape how the project is managed and how its benefits are shared for years to come.

Verified under recognized international standards, the Sur del Meta Project is achieving measurable emissions reductions, more than 3.7 million tonnes of CO2e expected to be avoided over its lifetime. Beyond the numbers, it advances key global goals for equality, economic opportunity, and climate action, proving that restoration and resilience go hand in hand.

Through this initiative, Karbon-X and its project development and advisory arm, ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company, reaffirm their shared mission to make climate action real, trusted, and transformative - strengthening ecosystems, restoring livelihoods, and building a resilient future for Colombia.

To explore the Sur del Meta Project in more detail, visit https://www.allcot.com/project-development/redd-sur-del-meta/.

About Karbon-X

Karbon-X Corp. (OTCQX:KARX) is a vertically integrated climate-solutions company delivering end-to-end carbon and sustainability services across both compliance and voluntary markets. From project origination and verification to credit issuance and market distribution, Karbon-X ensures transparency and measurable impact at every step. Learn more at www.karbon-x.com.

About ALLCOT - A Karbon-X Company

ALLCOT, Karbon-X's project development and advisory arm, develops and manages science-based climate projects that deliver verified emission reductions and social co-benefits. With over a decade of experience across five continents, ALLCOT supports Karbon-X's mission to make trusted climate action accessible and accountable worldwide.

Forward Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements, including expected future project outcomes and expansion plans. Over the next five to ten years, Karbon-X aims to scale its nature-based solutions to restore additional ecosystems, generate verified emission reductions, and strengthen community-led climate programs across its operating regions. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially. Karbon-X undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

