Karbon-X Chooses New to The Street for Monthly Interviews and Nationwide Broadcasts

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / December 2, 2025 / Karbon-X, Inc. (OTC:KARX), a leader in community-driven carbon reduction and sustainability innovation, has selected New to The Street, one of the nation's most influential multi-platform financial news brands, for a monthly broadcast interview series reaching audiences nationwide and internationally.

Through this partnership, Karbon-X executives will appear in recurring long-form interviews filmed at the NYSE, Each segment will be broadcast on Fox Business, Bloomberg Television as sponsored programming, and showcased on New to The Street's rapidly expanding 3.95 million-subscriber YouTube channel, one of the largest business-focused interview platforms in the U.S.

New to The Street will further amplify each interview via its extensive digital ecosystem, weekly earned media placements on major U.S. affiliates, and iconic outdoor visibility-including the Nasdaq Tower, Reuters screens, and New York's Financial District billboards. This integrated media footprint positions Karbon-X (KARX) for one of the most comprehensive visibility campaigns available in the sustainability sector.

The monthly series will spotlight Karbon-X's carbon credit platform, app ecosystem, international project partnerships, and its mission to democratize environmental impact through community participation and transparent climate action.

Vince Caruso, CEO of New to The Street, said:

"Karbon-X (KARX) is at the forefront of environmental innovation. Their team is building real, measurable impact, and our combined reach-national television, Times Square billboards, and a 3.95 million-subscriber digital channel-gives their mission the scale it deserves. We're excited to bring their story to millions of households and investors every month."

About Karbon-X (OTC:KARX)

Karbon-X, Inc. empowers individuals and corporations to reduce their carbon footprint through verified global carbon reduction projects. Using a community-driven model and technology-enabled transparency, the company provides accessible tools for measurable environmental action.

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a 17-year national financial media platform featuring innovative public and private companies across Fox Business, Bloomberg Television, and its industry-leading 3.95 million-subscriber YouTube channel. NTTS integrates sponsored programming, earned media, and iconic out-of-home advertising-including the Nasdaq Tower and Reuters boards-to deliver unmatched visibility. Its signature "Opportunities To Consider" segment is one of the most trusted platforms for corporate storytelling in the financial world.

