Royal Philips: Philips and Cortechs.ai extend partnership to advance quantitative neuroimaging and strengthen Philips' leadership in precision diagnostics in neurology

November 19, 2025





Amsterdam, the Netherlands -Royal Philips, a pioneer in quantitative neuroimaging solutions. Together, the companies will integrate Cortechs.ai's advanced AI-enabled neuroimaging analytics directly into Philips' MR systems [1], empowering clinicians with faster, more objective, and reproducible insights into brain health. The collaboration strengthens Philips' leadership in precision neuro diagnostics, combining Philips' next-generation MR technologieswith Cortechs.ai's AI-driven quantitative neuro imaging post processing software [1] to transform how neurological diseases are detected, monitored, and managed.





Combining complementary expertise for smarter brain imaging

Up to 25% [2] of all MR procedures are brain scans, and radiology departments face growing demand amid increasing staff shortages. At the same time, the number of patients with neurological conditions such as Alzheimer's disease, multiple sclerosis. With this extended partnership, Philips reinforces its commitment to advancing the field of neurology - empowering healthcare providers to deliver better care for more people, in less time, with greater confidence.

[1] The integration of Cortechs.ai's NeuroQuant® solutions on Philips MR systems via Smart Reading is works in progress and not available in any jurisdiction. Its future availability cannot be ensured. NeuroQuant® is currently available via Advanced Visualization Workspace.

[2] Peter A. Rinck, Magnetic Resonance in Medicine - The Basics.

The opinions and clinical experiences presented herein are specific to the featured topic(s), are not linked to any specific patient and are for information purposes only. The medical experience(s) derived from these topics may not be predictive of all patients. Individual results may vary depending on a variety of patient-specific attributes and related factors. Nothing in this presentation is intended to provide specific medical advice or to take the place of written law or regulations.

About Royal Philips

Royal Philips.

About Cortechs.ai

Cortechs.ai is a leader in AI applications in radiology. Cortechs.ai uses cutting-edge technologies in medical imaging to revolutionize disease screening and early detection so patients can enjoy longer, healthier lives. The company develops and markets breakthrough medical device software that quantifies and tracks neurodegenerative diseases and assists in the detection of clinically significant cancer. Cortechs.ai's industry-leading brain imaging software provides radiologists, neurologists, oncologists, and clinical researchers worldwide with a convenient and cost-effective way to quantify brain structures for assessing Alzheimer's disease, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, brain trauma, and other brain abnormalities. The company has FDA-cleared products for use in helping the diagnosis and follow-up of neurodegenerative and traumatic brain conditions, as well as prostate cancer. Please visit www.cortechs.aifor further information and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

