Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 915210 | ISIN: AT0000818802 | Ticker-Symbol: DOQ
Tradegate
19.11.25 | 16:46
181,20 Euro
+5,96 % +10,20
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
DO & CO AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DO & CO AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
179,40181,2017:04
180,20180,8016:58
Dow Jones News
19.11.2025 15:33 Uhr
190 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 12.11.2025

DJ PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 12.11.2025

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 12.11.2025

Wien (pta000/19.11.2025/15:00 UTC+1) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt)

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 7.11.2025

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person 

% der Stimmrechte, die  % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/    Total von   Gesamtzahl der 
           zu Aktien gehören   sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren   beiden in %   Stimmrechte des 
              (7.A)            (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)        (7.A + 7.B)    Emittenten 
 Situation am Tag 
    der     3,91          0                     3,91      10.983.458 
Schwellenberührung 
 Situation in der 4,01          0,00                   4,01 
vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören 

ISIN der   Absolut direkt (-- 130  Absolut indirekt (-- 133   Direkt in % (-- 130   Indirekt in % (-- 133 
  Aktien      BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018) 
AT0000818802 0             429.138           n/a           3,91 
  Summe:                      429.138                        3,91

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018 

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % 
                        Summe:           0         0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018 

Art des   Verfalldatum  Ausübungszeitraum /   Barausgleich oder physische   Stimmrechte  Stimmrechte in 
 Instruments             Laufzeit          Abwicklung        absolut      % 
                                    Summe:           0        0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person: 

Direkt     Direkt gehaltene  Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/  Total von 
  Ziffer        Name       kontrolliert  Stimmrechte in Aktien  sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) 
                     durch Ziffer       (%) 
1       JPMorgan Asset Management          n/a          n/a            n/a 
       Holdings Inc. 
2       JPMorgan Asset Management 1         n/a          n/a            n/a 
       International Limited 
3       JPMorgan Asset Management 2         n/a          n/a            n/a 
       (UK) Limited 
4       J.P. Morgan Investment  1         n/a          n/a            n/a 
       Management Inc.

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

This notification is a correction in regards to the total number of voting rights and the percentage of voting rights.

(Ende)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG from 12.11.2025

Vienna (pta000/19.11.2025/15:00 UTC+1) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City and country of registered office: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.11.2025

6. Total positions 

% of voting rights   % of voting rights through total of both  total number of 
                   attached to shares  instruments (total of 7.b.1  in % (7.a. + voting rights of 
                   (total of 7.a.)        + 7.b.2)        7.b.)      issuer 
Resulting situation on the date 
on which threshold was crossed / 3,91           0              3,91      10,983,458 
      reached 
   Position of previous    4,01           0,00             4,01 
     notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.A: Voting rights attached to shares 

ISIN code  absolute direct (Sec 130  absolute indirect (Sec 133  in % direct (Sec 130  in % indirect (Sec 133 
           BörseG 2018)        BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018)       BörseG 2018) 
AT0000818802 0             429,138           n/a           3.91 
  Total:                      429,138                        3.91

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018 

type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % 
                           Total:            0          0

7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018 

type of     Maturity /   Exercise or conversion   Cash or physical    Voting Rights   Voting Rights 
 instrument    Expiration       period        transaction       Absolute      in % 
                                     Total:         0         0

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity. 

Directly    Shares held  Financial/other instruments  Total of 
   No.          Name        controlled by  directly (%)     held directly (%)    both (%) 
                          No. 
1       JPMorgan Asset Management            n/a       n/a              n/a 
       Holdings Inc. 
2       JPMorgan Asset Management   1        n/a       n/a              n/a 
       International Limited 
3       JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) 2        n/a       n/a              n/a 
       Limited 
4       J.P. Morgan Investment     1        n/a       n/a              n/a 
       Management Inc.

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

This notification is a correction in regards to the total number of voting rights and the percentage of voting rights.

(end)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Aussender:      DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft 
           Stephansplatz 12 
           1010 Wien 
           Österreich 
Ansprechpartner:   Mag. Sarah Felderer 
Tel.:         +43 664 80 777 1369 
E-Mail:        sarah.felderer@doco.com 
Website:       www.doco.com 
ISIN(s):       AT0000818802 (Aktie) 
Börse(n):       Wiener Börse (Amtlicher Handel); Freiverkehr in Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, München, 
           Stuttgart, Tradegate 
Weitere        London, Istanbul 
Handelsplätze:

[ source: https://www.pressetext.com/news/1763560800771 ]

(c) pressetext Nachrichtenagentur GmbH Pflichtmitteilungen und Finanznachrichten übermittelt durch pressetext. Archiv: https://www.pressetext.com/channel/Adhoc . Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Aussender verantwortlich. Kontakt für Anfragen: adhoc@pressetext.com oder +43-1-81140-300.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 09:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.