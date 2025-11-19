DJ PTA-PVR: DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß § 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 12.11.2025

Beteiligungsmeldung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Korrektur einer Veröffentlichung gemäß -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG vom 12.11.2025

Wien (pta000/19.11.2025/15:00 UTC+1) - Veröffentlichung einer Beteiligungsmeldung nach -- 135 Abs. 2 BörseG

Beteiligungsmeldung

1. Emittent DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Österreich

2. Grund der Mitteilung Erwerb/Veräußerung von Aktien (Stimmrechten)

3. Meldepflichtige Person

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. Registrierter Sitz und Staat: Wilmington, Vereinigte Staaten von Amerika

4. Namen der Aktionäre (sofern es sich nicht um die unter Punkt 3 genannte Person handelt)

5. Datum der Schwellenberührung 7.11.2025

6. Gesamtpositionen der meldepflichtigen Person

% der Stimmrechte, die % der Stimmrechte, die die Finanz-/ Total von Gesamtzahl der zu Aktien gehören sonstigen Instrumente repräsentieren beiden in % Stimmrechte des (7.A) (7.B.1 + 7.B.2) (7.A + 7.B) Emittenten Situation am Tag der 3,91 0 3,91 10.983.458 Schwellenberührung Situation in der 4,01 0,00 4,01 vorherigen Meldung

7. Einzumeldende Daten - Details über die gehaltenen Instrumente am Tag der Berührung der Schwelle

7.A: Stimmrechte die zu Aktien gehören

ISIN der Absolut direkt (-- 130 Absolut indirekt (-- 133 Direkt in % (-- 130 Indirekt in % (-- 133 Aktien BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000818802 0 429.138 n/a 3,91 Summe: 429.138 3,91

7.B.1: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 1 BörseG 2018

Art des Instruments Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Laufzeit Stimmrechte absolut Stimmrechte in % Summe: 0 0

7.B.2: Finanzinstrumente / Sonstige Instrumente gem. -- 131 Abs 1 Z 2 BörseG 2018

Art des Verfalldatum Ausübungszeitraum / Barausgleich oder physische Stimmrechte Stimmrechte in Instruments Laufzeit Abwicklung absolut % Summe: 0 0

8. Information in Bezug auf die meldepflichtige Person

Volle Kette der kontrollierten Unternehmen, über die die Stimmrechte und/oder Finanz-/sonstigen Instrumente gehalten werden, beginnend mit der obersten kontrollierenden natürlichen oder juristischen Person:

Direkt Direkt gehaltene Direkt gehaltene Finanz-/ Total von Ziffer Name kontrolliert Stimmrechte in Aktien sonstige Instrumente (%) beiden (%) durch Ziffer (%) 1 JPMorgan Asset Management n/a n/a n/a Holdings Inc. 2 JPMorgan Asset Management 1 n/a n/a n/a International Limited 3 JPMorgan Asset Management 2 n/a n/a n/a (UK) Limited 4 J.P. Morgan Investment 1 n/a n/a n/a Management Inc.

9. Im Falle von Stimmrechtsvollmacht

Datum der Hauptversammlung: Stimmrechte nach der Hauptversammlung:

10. Sonstige Informationen

This notification is a correction in regards to the total number of voting rights and the percentage of voting rights.

(Ende)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Holding announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG (ESMA 2015/1597)

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft: Correction of a release according to article 135 section 2 BörseG from 12.11.2025

Vienna (pta000/19.11.2025/15:00 UTC+1) - Release of Announcement according to article 135 section 2 BörseG

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Issuer DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft, Stephansplatz 12, 1010 Wien, Austria

2. Reason for notification Acquisition / disposal of shares with voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation

Name: JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. City and country of registered office: Wilmington, United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholders, if different from declarants (3)

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached 7.11.2025

6. Total positions

% of voting rights % of voting rights through total of both total number of attached to shares instruments (total of 7.b.1 in % (7.a. + voting rights of (total of 7.a.) + 7.b.2) 7.b.) issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / 3,91 0 3,91 10,983,458 reached Position of previous 4,01 0,00 4,01 notification

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

7.A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN code absolute direct (Sec 130 absolute indirect (Sec 133 in % direct (Sec 130 in % indirect (Sec 133 BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) BörseG 2018) AT0000818802 0 429,138 n/a 3.91 Total: 429,138 3.91

7.B.1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

type of instrument Maturity / Expiration Exercise or conversion period Voting Rights Absolute Voting Rights in % Total: 0 0

7.B.2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018

type of Maturity / Exercise or conversion Cash or physical Voting Rights Voting Rights instrument Expiration period transaction Absolute in % Total: 0 0

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity.

Directly Shares held Financial/other instruments Total of No. Name controlled by directly (%) held directly (%) both (%) No. 1 JPMorgan Asset Management n/a n/a n/a Holdings Inc. 2 JPMorgan Asset Management 1 n/a n/a n/a International Limited 3 JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) 2 n/a n/a n/a Limited 4 J.P. Morgan Investment 1 n/a n/a n/a Management Inc.

9. In case of proxy voting

Date of general meeting: Voting rights after general meeting:

10. Other useful information

This notification is a correction in regards to the total number of voting rights and the percentage of voting rights.

(end)

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

