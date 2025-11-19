

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's residential property price inflation increased slightly in September, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.



Residential property prices rose 7.6 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 7.5 percent stable growth in August. Prices have been rising since February 2020.



In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 5.3 percent annually in September. House prices showed an increase of 5.2 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 5.9 percent.



Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.4 percent higher in September than a year ago.



