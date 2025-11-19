

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), Wednesday announced the launch of Amazon Shop with Points in the U.S. for its credit cardholders, helping consumers to redeem their points directly in their Amazon cart.



Starting today, customers with cards such as TD Cash, TD Cash Secured, TD Double Up, TD Business Solutions, and TD First Class can avail this service.



Also, cardholders will now have the option to pay for eligible purchases using all or some of their available TD Rewards points.



Currently, TD is trading at $81.99, down 0.33 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



