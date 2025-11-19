Building on the success of its 2021-2025 strategic plan, which quadrupled subscribers and delivered a 62-fold increase in Cash EBITDA, eDO presents its next phase of growth.

From this position of strength, the new multi-year plan targets over 13 million Prime members by 2030, driven by accelerated +15-20% annual growth (FY28-FY30).

Enhanced value proposition with the introduction of flexible monthly and quarterly subscription options, following successful tests and customer feedback showing higher NPS (+10%) and long-term value (+13%).

Plan to accelerate eDO's evolution into a global, diversified multi-product subscription, driven by investments in new products such as Rail and international expansion, targeting 66% of eDO volume from new areas by 2030 (up from 43%).

Strong financial position enables continued investment in growth while continuing shareholder returns, aiming to invest €100 million in share repurchases over the next 2 years.

eDreams ODIGEO (hereinafter, 'The Company' or 'eDO'), the world's leading travel subscription platform, today announced its new, highly ambitious long-term strategic roadmap.

Four years after unveiling its inaugural subscription-led strategy, in November 2021, and following its successful completion this year, the Company is now accelerating its next phase of growth. From a position of strength, the Company's new strategy, informed by extensive customer feedback and successful testing over a prolonged period of time, doubles down on the proven success of the Prime programme. Fuelled by strategic investments in product diversification, market expansion, and an enriched member experience, it is designed to scale the model further and faster to solidify eDO as a truly global travel subscription leader.

A multi-pillar strategy to fuel accelerated long-term growth

This new plan will accelerate the Company's evolution from its European, flight-focused origins into a truly global, multi-product travel subscription platform. To capture the substantial addressable market opportunity, eDO's new multi-pillar strategy is designed to drive its Prime member base to over 13 million by 2030, substantial growth from the current 7.7 million and 40% higher than the analyst consensus of 9.7 million.

This growth will be driven by significant business diversification, with a target for 66% of eDO volume to be driven by non-flight products and flight outside of the top 5 European markets by 2030 (up from 43% today). The strategy is built on several key pillars:

Product and proposition enhancement: A key evolution is the introduction of more flexible payment options for the annual subscription, such as monthly and quarterly instalments. This strategic move is backed by extensive testing, which confirms it delivers 13% higher long-term value (LTV), over 10% higher customer satisfaction (NPS), and an 8% uplift in conversion rates. Beyond making Prime more accessible to a broader market, these flexible payments are a key enabler for product expansion. The lower payment model is a perfect fit for new, high-frequency travel categories such as Rail, a significant and growing market valued at over €40 billion1. These initiatives will build upon Prime's already robust offering, which includes a full suite of products such as flights, hotels, dynamic packages, and car rentals, complemented by valued member features like the flexibility to cancel bookings for any reason and exclusive access to member-only deals.

Accelerated international expansion: eDO will accelerate its international expansion beyond its 10 Prime countries, targeting high-potential regions such as Latin America, Central Europe, and MEA. The Company has been testing its subscription product in several new markets, which are already demonstrating exceptional performance. These new test markets are achieving 28% higher household penetration in their first year and a 13% higher Prime attachment rate compared to the mature European top markets, as well as higher customer satisfaction (NPS). Based on these strong results, investment will now be focused on scaling a select group of these high-potential markets and further localising the offering to drive significant growth.

Deepening the AI competitive advantage: Finally, building on its long-standing leadership in Artificial Intelligence, eDO will increase investment to deepen that competitive advantage. The Company's proprietary AI platform, developed over more than a decade, is fuelled by industry-leading data, including insights from over 100 million daily searches and 100 Terabytes of data powering agentic applications every day. From this position of strength, where its algorithms already provide a hyper-personalised experience for millions of Prime members, the Company will develop further capabilities. Investment will notably leverage agentic AI capabilities as a key value-creating driver for the business.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO, said: "When we launched our inaugural strategic roadmap as a subscription business in 2021, we laid out a bold vision to transform the travel experience through subscription. We delivered on all of our targets and achieved much more: a stronger, more profitable, and truly subscription-led business.

This new roadmap is the natural next step in our journey. It is informed by our members and designed to accelerate our leadership position. We are now doubling down on our proven model to scale faster and further, making strategic investments that will complete our transformation into a truly global, multi-product travel leader, enhance our value proposition and cement our leadership for years to come."

Financial Outlook

The new roadmap is designed to deliver strong growth, notably in the Company's primary performance indicator as a subscription business: the number of Prime members. Strategic investments will be made to accelerate long-term membership growth to a new, higher rate of 15-20% annually for fiscal years 2028 through 2030. eDO will deliver over 13 million members, which is 40% more than current market consensus of Prime members in 2030.

In the near term, the Company is entering a planned investment period, and its new financial outlook is shaped by two key factors. First, and the largest driver, is its planned strategic investment to accelerate long-term value. This includes, as detailed above, the strategic roll-out of monthly and quarterly payments, the acceleration of its international expansion, product diversification and scaling its AI leadership, all of which will naturally impact profitability in the short term as they are launched. Secondly, a conservative headwind assumption from recent instability in access to Ryanair content. Over the past 2 years, Ryanair has intensified its efforts to block travel agents. More recently, they have increased their blocking efforts affecting eDO, despite European High Court decisions confirming eDO's right to distribute Ryanair content. As a result of this specific volatility, the Company expects to grow its Prime member base by 600,000 members in the full fiscal year 2026.

Consequently, as a combined result of these factors, Cash EBITDA is expected to be 155 million euros for fiscal year 2026 and 115 million euros for fiscal year 2027. Following this transition phase, profitability is expected to rebound strongly, with Cash EBITDA projected to grow by more than 35% per annum from FY28 to FY30

The Company's strong financial position enables it to fund these growth initiatives while maintaining its commitment to shareholder returns, with plans to continue its share repurchase programmes with more than 100 million euros in buybacks over the next 2 years.

1 Phocuswright; Total gross bookings of long-distance and regional rail travel

