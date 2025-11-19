Viva Wine Group AB: Viva Wine Group updates financial targets

To better reflect the business post the acquisition of Delta Wines and the new segment structure, the Board of Directors of Viva Wine Group has taken the decision to update the company's financial targets regarding growth and profitability. The other financial targets are kept and unchanged.

Financial targets

The Board of Directors has established the following financial targets for the company. The targets relate to, and will be followed up by the company in the medium term:

Organic sales growth, exceeding market growth

In addition, the company intends to grow through acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITA margin of 8-10%

Net debt /EBITDA = 2.5x

Net debt in relation to EBITDA may exceed a multiple of 2.5 temporarily, for example in conjunction with acquisitions.

Dividend policy 50-70% of annual net profit

Taking into account the company's long-term financial stability, growth opportunities and strategic initiatives.

Viva Wine Groups CEO Emil Sallnäs comments:" To better reflect our new business structure the Board of Directors has updated the company's financial targets. We have a strong position and good conditions for growing organically and more than the market. In addition we also intend to grow through acquisitions. That our profitability target has been updated is a logical consequence of our latest acquisition, Delta Wines, which has a lower margin structure. Taken together, these targets reflect our vision of becoming the leading European wine group."

For more information, please contact:

Linn Gäfvert, CFO Viva Wine Group

Mobile: + 46 730 86 89 90

Email: linn.gafvert@vivagroup.se



About us

Viva Wine Group is a leading European wine group offering a wide range of quality wines to monopoly markets, retailers, restaurants and consumers. Through a large number of operating companies with a strong entrepreneurial spirit, the Company develops, markets and sells wines under both its own and partner brands. Viva Wine Group values a decentralised business model that allows scope for innovation while creating a common platform for synergies and economies of scale that drive value creation. With a strong track record, the Company focuses on generating profitable growth through the continuous development of its customer offering, complemented by strategic acquisitions. Viva Wine Group's share has been listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market since 2021.

