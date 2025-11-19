Anzeige
Mittwoch, 19.11.2025
Baltikum rüstet massiv auf: 500 Mio. Abwehrprogramm!
WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62
19.11.25 | 15:29
1,330 Euro
+0,76 % +0,010
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
19-Nov-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

19 November 2025 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  19 November 2025 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         15,533 
 
Highest price paid per share:            122.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             117.60p 
 
                           121.0716p 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,151,800 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      121.0716p                       15,533

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
646             119.40          08:14:18         00361934320TRLO1     XLON 
 
645             119.40          08:14:18         00361934321TRLO1     XLON 
 
618             117.60          08:14:18         00361934322TRLO1     XLON 
 
248             122.00          08:29:42         00361943438TRLO1     XLON 
 
251             122.00          08:29:43         00361943463TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             121.60          08:29:43         00361943464TRLO1     XLON 
 
190             121.80          08:29:43         00361943465TRLO1     XLON 
 
563             122.00          08:29:43         00361943466TRLO1     XLON 
 
668             121.60          08:29:43         00361943468TRLO1     XLON 
 
239             120.60          08:35:09         00361945900TRLO1     XLON 
 
395             120.60          08:35:09         00361945902TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             120.60          08:36:44         00361946671TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             120.20          08:53:55         00361957688TRLO1     XLON 
 
626             120.80          10:48:52         00362011712TRLO1     XLON 
 
659             121.60          11:53:51         00362014289TRLO1     XLON 
 
526             121.60          11:53:51         00362014290TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             121.60          11:53:51         00362014291TRLO1     XLON 
 
1170             121.60          12:12:11         00362015270TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             121.60          12:12:11         00362015271TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             121.20          12:12:11         00362015272TRLO1     XLON 
 
341             120.80          13:32:41         00362019764TRLO1     XLON 
 
136             120.80          13:32:41         00362019765TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              120.80          13:32:41         00362019766TRLO1     XLON 
 
616             121.40          13:33:14         00362019779TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              121.60          13:44:05         00362020434TRLO1     XLON 
 
421             121.40          14:07:17         00362021619TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              121.40          14:07:17         00362021620TRLO1     XLON 
 
125             121.40          14:07:17         00362021621TRLO1     XLON 
 
17              121.40          14:07:17         00362021622TRLO1     XLON 
 
675             121.80          14:55:13         00362026044TRLO1     XLON 
 
628             122.00          15:23:24         00362027618TRLO1     XLON 
 
228             122.00          15:23:24         00362027619TRLO1     XLON 
 
177             122.00          15:23:56         00362027643TRLO1     XLON 
 
620             121.80          15:23:57         00362027644TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              121.40          15:23:59         00362027645TRLO1     XLON 
 
184             121.20          15:40:40         00362028485TRLO1     XLON 
 
54              121.20          15:40:40         00362028486TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              121.20          15:40:40         00362028487TRLO1     XLON 
 
314             121.20          15:40:40         00362028488TRLO1     XLON 
 
252             121.00          15:42:37         00362028584TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              121.00          15:42:37         00362028585TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             121.00          15:42:37         00362028586TRLO1     XLON 
 
10              121.00          15:42:37         00362028587TRLO1     XLON 
 
11              121.00          15:42:37         00362028588TRLO1     XLON 
 
21              121.00          15:42:37         00362028589TRLO1     XLON 
 
63              121.00          15:42:37         00362028590TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             120.80          15:51:57         00362029159TRLO1     XLON 
 
440             120.80          15:51:57         00362029160TRLO1     XLON 
 
118             120.80          15:51:57         00362029161TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 408797 
EQS News ID:  2232910 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232910&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)

© 2025 Dow Jones News
