DJ Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) Funding Circle Holdings plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares 19-Nov-2025 / 17:35 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 19 November 2025 Funding Circle Holdings plc Transaction in own shares The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: Date of purchase: 19 November 2025 Number of ordinary shares purchased: 15,533 Highest price paid per share: 122.00p Lowest price paid per share: 117.60p 121.0716p Volume weighted average price paid per share:

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 1,151,800 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 303,589,776 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information:

Venue Volume-weighted average price (pence per share) Aggregated volume LSE 121.0716p 15,533

Individual information:

Number of ordinary shares Transaction price (GBp Time of transaction (UK Transaction reference Trading venue purchased share) Time) number 646 119.40 08:14:18 00361934320TRLO1 XLON 645 119.40 08:14:18 00361934321TRLO1 XLON 618 117.60 08:14:18 00361934322TRLO1 XLON 248 122.00 08:29:42 00361943438TRLO1 XLON 251 122.00 08:29:43 00361943463TRLO1 XLON 668 121.60 08:29:43 00361943464TRLO1 XLON 190 121.80 08:29:43 00361943465TRLO1 XLON 563 122.00 08:29:43 00361943466TRLO1 XLON 668 121.60 08:29:43 00361943468TRLO1 XLON 239 120.60 08:35:09 00361945900TRLO1 XLON 395 120.60 08:35:09 00361945902TRLO1 XLON 616 120.60 08:36:44 00361946671TRLO1 XLON 300 120.20 08:53:55 00361957688TRLO1 XLON 626 120.80 10:48:52 00362011712TRLO1 XLON 659 121.60 11:53:51 00362014289TRLO1 XLON 526 121.60 11:53:51 00362014290TRLO1 XLON 133 121.60 11:53:51 00362014291TRLO1 XLON 1170 121.60 12:12:11 00362015270TRLO1 XLON 166 121.60 12:12:11 00362015271TRLO1 XLON 136 121.20 12:12:11 00362015272TRLO1 XLON 341 120.80 13:32:41 00362019764TRLO1 XLON 136 120.80 13:32:41 00362019765TRLO1 XLON 63 120.80 13:32:41 00362019766TRLO1 XLON 616 121.40 13:33:14 00362019779TRLO1 XLON 67 121.60 13:44:05 00362020434TRLO1 XLON 421 121.40 14:07:17 00362021619TRLO1 XLON 63 121.40 14:07:17 00362021620TRLO1 XLON 125 121.40 14:07:17 00362021621TRLO1 XLON 17 121.40 14:07:17 00362021622TRLO1 XLON 675 121.80 14:55:13 00362026044TRLO1 XLON 628 122.00 15:23:24 00362027618TRLO1 XLON 228 122.00 15:23:24 00362027619TRLO1 XLON 177 122.00 15:23:56 00362027643TRLO1 XLON 620 121.80 15:23:57 00362027644TRLO1 XLON 54 121.40 15:23:59 00362027645TRLO1 XLON 184 121.20 15:40:40 00362028485TRLO1 XLON 54 121.20 15:40:40 00362028486TRLO1 XLON 63 121.20 15:40:40 00362028487TRLO1 XLON 314 121.20 15:40:40 00362028488TRLO1 XLON 252 121.00 15:42:37 00362028584TRLO1 XLON 63 121.00 15:42:37 00362028585TRLO1 XLON 133 121.00 15:42:37 00362028586TRLO1 XLON 10 121.00 15:42:37 00362028587TRLO1 XLON 11 121.00 15:42:37 00362028588TRLO1 XLON 21 121.00 15:42:37 00362028589TRLO1 XLON 63 121.00 15:42:37 00362028590TRLO1 XLON 113 120.80 15:51:57 00362029159TRLO1 XLON 440 120.80 15:51:57 00362029160TRLO1 XLON 118 120.80 15:51:57 00362029161TRLO1 XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 Category Code: POS TIDM: FCH LEI Code: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 Sequence No.: 408797 EQS News ID: 2232910 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2232910&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 19, 2025 12:36 ET (17:36 GMT)