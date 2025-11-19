Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - November 19, 2025) - Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSE American: IE) (TSX: IE) ("Ivanhoe Electric") Executive Chairman Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Ivanhoe Electric has accelerated and completed the final three land acquisition payments, totaling $39.3 million, at the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, satisfying all remaining terms of the Purchase and Sale Agreement with Wolff-Harvard Ventures LLC (refer to Ivanhoe Electric's May 11, 2023 news release). The promissory note previously issued, and now repaid, required the full outstanding balance to be paid by Ivanhoe Electric prior to commencement of major mine construction activities.

Mr. Melvin commented: "Accelerating our final land payments is a key step in the development of our Santa Cruz Copper Project. With a strong balance sheet and experienced project team, we are well-positioned to commence initial construction at Santa Cruz in early 2026 subject to receipt of necessary permits. We remain on track to achieve our goal of delivering first copper cathode production by late 2028."

About Ivanhoe Electric

We are a United States domiciled minerals exploration company with a focus on developing mines from mineral deposits principally located in the United States. We seek to support American supply chain independence by finding and delivering copper and other critical metals vital to advanced manufacturing, infrastructure development, technology, and national security. We use our powerful Typhoon geophysical surveying system, together with advanced data analytics provided by our 94.3% owned subsidiary, Computational Geosciences Inc. ("CGI"), to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as we seek to discover new deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. We believe the United States is significantly underexplored and has the potential to yield major new discoveries of critical metals. Our mineral exploration efforts focus on copper as well as other metals including nickel, cobalt, platinum group elements, gold and silver. Through the advancement of our portfolio of critical metals exploration projects, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona, we intend to contribute to domestic supply by developing resources that support industrial and strategic sectors. We also operate a 50/50 joint venture with Saudi Arabian Mining Company ("Maaden") to explore for minerals on ~48,500 km2 of underexplored Arabian Shield in Saudi Arabia. Finally, in 2024, we established an exploration alliance with BHP Mineral Resources Inc. ("BHP"), a subsidiary of BHP Group Limited, to search for critical minerals in the United States.

