

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - TikTok is rolling out some new digital well-being tools aimed at helping users, especially teenagers, manage their time on the app and take care of their mental health. They're refreshing their screen time management section with some nice, calming features.



Among the new tools is an affirmation journal offering over 120 positive prompts to encourage users to set a daily intention. There's also a sound generator that plays soothing sounds like ocean waves or rain, plus a breathing exercise section.



The new design will feature tips from creators on how to set limits, use parental controls, and tailor the TikTok feed.



Additionally, TikTok is introducing badges to reward users for practicing healthy habits. Users can earn these by avoiding late-night scrolling, making use of the meditation tools, sticking to their daily screen time goals, checking out their weekly usage stats, or encouraging friends to join in.



The company decided against implementing strict controls after finding out that those often don't work well for teens. Initial tests showed that more users are visiting the updated well-being section, and the affirmation journal seems to be a hit.



TikTok will also provide links to these tools when someone is up late on the app or hits their screen time cap.



