

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) announced earnings for its third quarter that Increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $31.910 billion, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $19.309 billion, or $0.78 per share, last year.



Excluding items, NVIDIA Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $31.767 billion or $1.30 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.26 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 62.5% to $57.006 billion from $35.082 billion last year.



NVIDIA Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $31.910 Bln. vs. $19.309 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.30 vs. $0.78 last year. -Revenue: $57.006 Bln vs. $35.082 Bln last year.



