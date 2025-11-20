

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Halma plc (HLMA.L), a group of life-saving technology companies, on Thursday reported profit before tax from continuing operations of £241.8 million for the first half, 39% higher than £174 million for the same period a year ago, mainly driven by growth in revenue.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax increased 29.3% to £270.5 million from £209.2 million last year.



Operating profit increased to £256.9 million from £185.4 million a yaer ago, while adjusted operating profit rose to £281.6 million from £222.6 million.



Net profit was £186.8 million or 49.29p per share, up from £136.2 million or 35.98p per share last year.



Adjusted profit increased to £209 million or 55.32p per basic share from £162.3 million or 43.01p per basic share a year ago.



Revenue grew 15.2% to £1.237 billion from £1.074 billion in the previous year.



The Board has declared an increase of 7% in the interim dividend to 9.63p per share. The dividend will be paid on January 30, 2026 to shareholders on the register on December 19, 2025.



