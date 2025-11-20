Arlington, Virginia and Beavercreek, Ohio--(Newsfile Corp. - November 20, 2025) - Edge Total Intelligence Inc. (TSXV: CTRL) (OTCQB: UNFYF) (FSE: Q5I) ("EdgeTI") and Sabel Systems Technology Solutions, LLC (Sabel Systems) today jointly announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate the deployment of mission-ready digital engineering and operational digital-twin solutions across several key warfighting domains - including maritime, vehicle defense manufacturing, and multiple engineering systems for intelligence in active hostile operating environments.

This expanded strategic partnership furthers our recent announced partnership with Austal USA and teaming with Sabel Systems at the 2025 Defense TechConnect Summit through Friday at the Gaylord in National Harbor, MD. By embedding both Sabel's deep systems-engineering and defense R&D expertise with EdgeTI's proven edgeCore, and our newly acquired digital assets from the Austal acquisition announced 4 November 2025, these digital operations platforms will deliver composable, secure, and operationally focused digital twins that support allied government customers within the defense industry's modernization & defense acquisition objectives.

Key Partnership Highlights:

Further Integration of edgeCore - Broaden EdgeTI's edgeCore implementation for digital solutions leveraging Sabel's engineering expertise to unify source of truth data with real-time operations and automated decision execution across the entire asset lifecycle.

Digital Twin Shipyards & Fleet Maintenance - Enable end-to-end visibility and workflow orchestration from design and production to sustainment for naval and industrial shipyard operations with Austal's maritime footprint.

Defense and Field Manufacturing Scale - Adapt digital-twin innovations developed for maritime programs to land-based manufacturing, XM30-class field platforms, and other mission-critical production scenarios - leveraging EdgeTI's ecosystem of system integrators and contract vehicles.

Industry 4.0 Acceleration - Leverage IoT, robotics, automation, and AI-enabled analytics to reduce production cycle time, lower sustainment costs, and increase readiness.

Composable, Low-Risk Integration - Rapidly integrate with existing MBSE, PLM, ERP, MES, CRM, BPM and command systems, minimizing program disruption and procurement risk with edgeCore's no-replatforming approach.

Designed for Contested Environments - Architect for secure, resilient operations with composable digital twins that function in mission-critical and degraded-connectivity scenarios.

Aligned with Ongoing Industry Movement - Build on recent industry digital transformation momentum across shipbuilding and defense manufacturers seeking connected, autonomous production ecosystems.

Strategic Rationale and Opportunity

The partnership is purpose-built to help manufacturers and defense primes accelerate qualification and fielding of digital engineering capabilities that meet stringent government and prime-contractor requirements. By delivering interoperable, demonstrable digital twins and production controls, EdgeTI and Sabel aim to shorten acquisition timelines, strengthen proposals for government contracts, and de-risk demonstrations required by program offices and integrators.

Jim Barrett, CEO, Edge Total Intelligence

"Operational digital twins are the next decisive capability for defense manufacturing and sustainment. Pairing edgeCore's secure, composable operations layer with Sabel's proven digital engineering capabilities enables speed to delivered capabilities that meet warfighter and defense program expectations for security, auditability, and operational relevance."

Shawn N. Purvis, CEO, Sabel Systems:

"Sabel has long focused on making digital engineering a reality that delivers tangible outcomes across the weapon systems development lifecycle. Our strategic partnership with EdgeTI furthers this critical goal by enabling factory-to-fleet solutions that give our government and allied partners measurable readiness, immediate return on investment, and cost saving benefits."

Track Record and Confidence

EdgeTI and Sabel bring complementary histories of technical delivery and defense-focused engineering. This collaboration leverages prior demonstrations, partnerships, and industry engagements that validate edgeCore's operational approach and Sabel's Tibbet's Award-Winning Digital Engineering Cloud and model-based systems engineering methods. Next Steps and Engagement:

Immediate joint activities include scoping pilot programs for naval shipyards and field-manufacturing demonstrators, building domain-specific digital-twin templates, and developing measurable KPIs tied to production throughput, quality, and sustainment readiness.

Organizations interested in pilot engagements, demonstrations, or deeper technology briefings are encouraged to contact EdgeTI or Sabel for partnership opportunities and capability demonstrations.

The strategic partnership is explicitly teaming and research-oriented, focused on co-developing frameworks, proofs of concept, and domain-specific engineering methods. It does not involve any specific contract award or equity investment between the parties. Both companies remain independent and will pursue respective opportunities under usual commercial terms.

- ### -

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

About Sabel Systems

Founded in 2001, Sabel Systems is a digital engineering enterprise that helps customers unlock their digital DNA and create critical capability without complexity. Through digital mission engineering & operations, digital lifecycle solutions, advanced engineering services and secure, scalable solutions, Sabel accelerates technology adoption, simplifies acquisition and sustainment, and elevates readiness in integrated digital environments built for the digital-first mission.

About EdgeTI

Edge Total Intelligence Inc. helps enterprises, service providers, and governments achieve the impossible with real-time digital operations and decision intelligence solutions. Its edgeCore platform unites multiple software applications and data sources into immersive digital twins that give decision-makers clarity, speed, and agility across evolving situations in business, technology, and cross-domain operations.

