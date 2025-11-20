

GENEVA (dpa-AFX) - TSE, a solar energy and agrivoltaics company in France, has signed a physical Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with STMicroelectronics (STM), a global semiconductor company. Under the agreement, TSE will supply renewable electricity from its solar parks to STMicroelectronics' sites in France.



The contract covers three solar parks operated by TSE, with a combined capacity of approximately 43 MW. Beginning in 2027, the 15-year agreement will deliver an estimated total of 780 GWh of renewable energy.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News