MTI Investment AB: MTI Investment AB publishes its Core Holdings Update Q3 2025

The company's core holdings update for Q3 2025, including a Net Asset Value (NAV) update, is now available on the company's website and attached to this press release. Link to the company's report page: https://www.mti-investment.com/financial-reports/

The Net Asset Value for Q3 2025 is estimated at SEK 2.46 per share

The end of quarter share price was SEK 1.06 corresponding to a 57% discount to the NAV per share.

For more information on the distribution of NAV and which companies are included in the investment company's portfolio can be found in the attached core holdings update.



Important events during 3rd Quarter 2025

August 2025: MTI Investment AB raised a debt of USD 400 000 loan from an existing shareholder at an annual interest of 7% payable at the end of 36 months term.





August 2025: MTI Investment AB participated in the Seed Round for Chanzi Holdings Limited and issued convertible debt note of USD 400 000. The convertible debt note to Chanzi Holdings Limited has a 3-year term or converts along with accrued interest in the event of a Series A round being conducted before the end of the term





September 2025: MTI Investment, participated in the 2025 YardHouse Nordic Investor Conference. The event brought together professional investors focused on emerging and frontier markets as well as sustainable investment solutions. The 2025 Yardhouse Nordic Investor Conference was held in Helsinki on September 30, Copenhagen on October 1 and Stockholm on October 2. Anton Dahlberg, CEO of MTI Investment, presented MTI Investment and participated in one-on-one and group investor meetings throughout the event.

Important events after 3rd Quarter 2025

November 2025: MTI Investment AB has successfully secured a USD 624 000 grant project from the Norwegian Agency for Exchange Cooperation (Norec). The project runs from January 2026 to January 2029, ensuring predictable funding inflows and increases the company's operational stability across the MTI group. Of the USD 624,000, USD 524,000 is attributable to MTI Investment and its subsidiaries.

For additional information

Anton Dahlberg, CEO

anton.dahlberg@mti-investment.com

+254 110 371 884 (WhatsApp)

About MTI Investment AB

MTI Investment is an Africa-focused investment company that takes an active ownership role in high-quality small and medium enterprises. MTI invests in businesses that capitalize on Africa's major growth trends: a rapidly expanding middle class, increasing urbanization, and greater food security. The purpose-driven approach guides MTI to invest in companies where financial returns for shareholders go hand-in-hand with sustainable job creation and long-term economic growth. The company operates two distinct investment strategies: a growth portfolio for building pre-seed stage businesses into profitable ventures and an investment portfolio containing mature, cash-flow-positive companies.

The MTI Investment share (MTI) is traded on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

Certified Adviser to MTI Investment is Mangold Fondkommission AB.



www.mti-investment.com

