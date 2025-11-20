JCDecaux launches a share buy-back programme for up to 1.5m shares

Paris, November 20th, 2025 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, announces the launch of a share buy-back programme.

As part of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on May 14, 2025, JCDecaux has appointed an investment-services provider to purchase an aggregate number of JCDecaux SE shares of up to 1.5m, representing c.0.70% of the share capital of the company, over a period extending from November 20, 2025 to May 13, 2026, the scheduled date of our next Annual General Meeting.

The shares purchased under this agreement will be primarily used to cover performance share allocations of current or future performance plans.

