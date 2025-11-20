TetraScience and Bayer Expand Partnership to Advance Scientific Data Management

BOSTON, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TetraScience , the Scientific Data and AI Company, announced that Bayer AG will expand its deployment of TetraScience's Scientific Data Foundry across its pharmaceutical and crop science R&D operations.

Bayer uses the Scientific Data Foundry to centralize and harmonize scientific data from laboratory instruments and external CRO and CDMO partners into a unified, AI-native format. This implementation addresses critical data silos by providing seamless integration with existing workflows while ensuring full traceability and compliance for regulatory requirements.

"Our expanded partnership with TetraScience is delivering measurable value through unified access to instrument and CRO data that powers our automation and analytics at scale," says Linus Goerlitz, Regulatory Science Transformation Lead at Bayer. "The platform's audit capabilities have streamlined our regulatory preparation processes."

The implementation provides Bayer's scientists with immediate access to contextualized data across pharmaceutical and crop science programs, enabling same-day analysis and decision-making that previously required weeks of data integration.

Bayer's digital and IT teams will access self-service capabilities through the Tetra AI agent-assisted toolchain, enabling them to onboard new data sources and configure analytics applications and data flows within their enterprise data infrastructure of choice.

"Bayer's commitment demonstrates how leading organizations are building the foundation for Scientific AI through industrialized data management," says Patrick Grady, CEO of TetraScience. "By leveraging our Scientific Data Foundry, we're establishing the infrastructure required to accelerate discovery and unlock the next generation of pharmaceutical and agricultural innovation."

About TetraScience

TetraScience is the Scientific Data and AI Company. Its Scientific Data Foundry converts the raw materials of science into AI-native data, while its Scientific Use Case Factory industrializes AI-enabled workflows across R&D and manufacturing. Tetra AI connects the Foundry and Factory, providing agentic capabilities that guide scientists through complex workflows, surface cross-domain insights, and accelerate scientific outcomes. Backed by leading investors and trusted by the world's leading biopharma companies and global partners including NVIDIA, Databricks, Snowflake, and Microsoft, TetraScience is replatforming the world's scientific industries for the AI era. For more information, visit tetrascience.com.

