American Pacific Mining Corp. (CSE: USGD) (OTCQX: USGDF) (FSE: 1QC1) ("American Pacific" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has amended and staked nine strategically located claims across its flagship Madison Copper-Gold Project, located just south of Butte, Montana.

The claims, which were previously held by outside entities for nearly a century and only recently released for staking, now ensure American Pacific has valuable land control rights immediately adjacent to the historic Green Campbell gold-silver mine and Hudson and Broadway gold mines (see Figure 1). Several claims are located along the highly prospective Hudson Fault, a critical gold and copper-bearing structure central to the region's base and precious metal mineralization and within the footprint of the Company's regional drill program. Securing this ground provides American Pacific with the opportunity to explore this corridor, which has undeniable potential, and unlocks an opportunity for discovery and mineralization extension within an area long inaccessible to modern exploration.

"Our team's commitment to diligent research has enabled us to seize a truly rare opportunity amend and stake nine new claims, adding approximately 100 acres, in a highly prospective areas that had been inaccessible for nearly a century," commented Managing Director of Exploration Eric Saderholm. "These claims provide us strategic exposure to the heart of the Madison property's most compelling exploration targets, including ground along the Hudson and Green Campbell Faults, which helped to localize mineralization in the historic high-grade Madison and Broadway gold and copper mines. Securing these long-inaccessible claims positions the Company for meaningful discovery in an area with exceptional potential and the significance of this achievement cannot be overstated."





Figure 1: Property map showing the relationship between new claims with mineralized values and existing mines.

Photo 1: Lead Geotech, Shane Sorensen, staking a location monument.

About the Madison Copper-Gold Project

The Madison Project was host to small-scale production that concluded in 2012, with 2.7 million pounds of copper produced at grades ranging from 20-35% copper. Subsequent drilling at Madison in 2017 included 30.18 metres of 24.50 g/t gold and 0.39% copper and 10.97 metres of 41.65 g/t gold and 0.38% copper (UG17-05 and UG17-06, respectively). Additional production at the nearby Broadway/Hudson Mines is reported to total ~147,000 ounces gold at 9.9 g/t and recent drilling has provided substantial evidence to demonstrate a structural and stratigraphic link connected the past-producing, which are located along the same northwest-trending corridor of altered quartz monzonite and associated skarn that is now understood to be a part of the same mineralizing system. Full disclosure can be found in the Company's NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project (americanpacificmining.com)

About American Pacific Mining Corp.

American Pacific Mining Corp. is a precious and base metals explorer and developer focused on opportunities in the Western United States. The Company's flagship asset is the 100%-owned Madison Project, a past-producing copper-gold project in Montana. For the Madison transaction, American Pacific was selected as a finalist in both 2021 and 2022 for 'Deal of the Year' at the S&P Global Platts Metals Awards, an annual program that recognizes exemplary accomplishments in 16 performance categories. Also, in American Pacific's asset portfolio are three high-grade, precious metals projects located in key mining districts of Nevada, USA: the Ziggurat Gold project, the Gooseberry Silver-Gold project; and the Tuscarora Gold-Silver project. The Company's mission is to grow by the drill bit and by acquisition.

Full disclosure can be found in our NI 43-101 Technical Report for the Madison Project at www.americanpacificmining.com.

