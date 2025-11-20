

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The UK stock market's benchmark FTSE 100 index is up in positive territory around noon on Thursday, snapping a five-day losing streak, as concerns about tech valuations have eased a bit after U.S. AI-major Nvidia reported better than expected earnings and raised its revenue guidance.



The FTSE 100, which climbed to 9,586.50 earlier in the session, up 31.94 points or 0.34% at 9,539.35 a few minutes past noon.



Halma is soaring nearly 13%. The health and safety device maker raised its full-year guidance after posting record first-half results.



Games Workshop is up with a hefty gain of 11.5% after the company said it expects a rise in earnings and revenue for the first half.



For the six-month period to November 30, the Group anticipates a pre-tax income of GBP 135 million, higher than the GBP 126.8 million reported for the same period last year. The company projects core revenue of GBP 310 million, compared with GBP 269.4 million a year ago. The company, however, expects licensing revenue of GBP 16 million, less than GBP 30.1 million last year.



Airtel Africa is up nearly 4%, while Polar Capital Technology Trust, BAE Systems, Rolls-Royce Holding, Melrose Industries, Babcock International, Pershing Square Holdings and Smiths Group are up 1.8 to 3%.



AstraZeneca is up nearly 1% after the FDA expanded the approval of its drug, Koselugo, to include adult patients.



JD Sports Fashion is down by about 3.2% after lowering its profit outlook. Burberry is down 2.65%, while Vodafone Group, DCC, LondonMetric Property, Land Securities, Marks & Spencer, EasyJet and Mondi are down 1 to 2%.



Specialty chemicals company Johnson Matthey is down more than 5% after reshuffling its leadership team and announcing a fall in interim earnings.



British facilities management giant Mitie Group is down more than 3% after acquiring a specialist engineering business.



In economic news, the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) survey showed the UK's total order book balance edged up slightly to -37 in November 2025 from -38 in October, but remained well below market expectations of -30.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News