Qben Infra AB: Qben Infra/ININ Group AS: Completes the initial tranche of the divestment of Qben Rail

20 November 2025: ININ Group AS, a subsidiary of Qben Infra AB, has completed the divestment of 19.5% of the shares in Nordic Infrastructure Group AS for a cash consideration of apporx. NOK 131 million.

Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 13 May, 16 July and 15 October regarding the transaction.

The second tranche, where ININ Group AS, Qben Infra AB and the minority sellers will sell the remaining 80.5% of the shares is expected to take place in the first half of January 2026.

About Qben Infra

Qben Infra invests in and develops companies in infrastructure services in the Nordic region. The company operates in niches where the market is driven by strong growth trends, large government investments and where opportunities for consolidation and strong growth exist - for example, railways and power grids. The strategy includes driving organic growth, reinforced by selective acquisitions (M&A) and realisation of synergies. For more information, see qben.se.