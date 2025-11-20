

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - After NVIDIA's sentiment-boosting results update, markets are bracing for the jobs data from the U.S. for the month of September. Markets expect a stable unemployment rate and an uptick in non-farm payrolls.



Markets also digested the minutes of the FOMC released on Wednesday that dramatically curtailed rate cut expectations from the Fed.



Wall Street Futures are trading in strongly positive territory as concerns over an AI bubble diminished. Benchmarks in Europe are trading in the green. Asian markets too finished trading mostly higher.



The six-currency Dollar Index strengthened. Ten-year bond yields hardened as risk appetite increased.



Crude oil prices rallied helped by a larger-than-expected decline in crude oil inventories in the U.S. as well as the broader market rally. Ebbing rate cut expectations dragged down gold prices. Cryptocurrencies are trading in a mixed fashion.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 46,347.10, up 0.45% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,709.60, up 1.01% Germany's DAX at 23,356.15, up 0.66% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 9,549.15, up 0.44% France's CAC 40 at 8,001.30, up 0.60% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,582.25, up 0.73% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 49,823.94, up 2.65% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,552.70, up 1.24% China's Shanghai Composite at 3,931.05, down 0.40% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 25,835.57, up 0.02%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1513, down 0.22% GBP/USD at 1.3063, up 0.03% USD/JPY at 157.59, up 0.28% AUD/USD at 0.6477, down 0.02% USD/CAD at 1.4064, up 0.11% Dollar Index at 100.29, up 0.06%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.147%, up 0.34% Germany at 2.7299%, up 0.70% France at 3.488%, up 0.72% U.K. at 4.6100%, up 0.17% Japan at 1.819%, up 2.65%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Jan) at $64.10, up 0.93%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Jan) at $59.81, up 0.95%. Gold Futures (Dec) at $4,062.30, down 0.50%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $91,819.73, up 0.49% Ethereum at $3,020.84, down 1.97% XRP at $2.11, down 0.85% BNB at $901.13, down 2.15% Solana at $141.91, up 2.47%



