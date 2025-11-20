

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Collins Aerospace, an RTX (RTX) business, and the Royal Netherlands Air and Space Force have signed a contract to build a new military avionics service center in the Netherlands to support European F-35 and CH-47F fleets. Collins will bring repair expertise and depot technology for the F-35 and the CH-47F. Initial depot capability for the avionics military service center is expected in 2026.



Brian Barta, vice president and general manager for avionics aftermarket services and support in Avionics at Collins Aerospace, said: 'This new center will complement Pratt & Whitney's already established F135 engine depot at the ASC, further expanding RTX's presence in the Netherlands.'



