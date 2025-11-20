USA Rare Earth, Inc.: USA Rare Earth Subsidiary Less Common Metals and Solvay Sign Strategic Agreement to Provide Permag Secure, Stable Supply of Rare Earth Metals

STILLWATER, Okla., Nov. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) (USAR or the Company), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Less Common Metals (LCM), has established a strategic partnership with Solvay, a multinational chemical company, to supply rare earth metals to Permag, a leader in high-precision magnets and magnetic assemblies.

This partnership will ensure a resilient, secure supply of Samarium material for the European market and Permag's global customer base. Under the agreement, LCM will leverage its industry-leading metallization expertise to produce Samarium materials using oxides concentrated and separated by Solvay. Samarium is a critical input for high-performance magnets and assemblies essential to advanced manufacturing, defense, and clean-energy technologies. The collaboration will enable Permag to meet rising demand for Samarium magnets over the next three to five years.

"This collaboration demonstrates the immense value of LCM and reinforces our excitement to have the company within USA Rare Earth's magnet-to-mine supply chain," said Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth. "LCM's proven metal-making expertise and ability to deliver secure supply will strengthen Europe's access to rare-earth materials, underscoring the importance of reinforcing this critical link in the supply chain. Partnerships like this connect our allied industrial base and move us closer to a resilient, independent ecosystem that serves Europe, the United States, and our shared security and economic priorities."

USAR closed its acquisition of LCM on November 18, 2025. As a subsidiary of USAR, LCM will continue to serve its global customer base while providing alloy feedstock for USAR's Stillwater, Oklahoma, magnet manufacturing facility, which remains on track for first-quarter 2026 commissioning.

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (Nasdaq: USAR) is developing a rare earth sintered neo magnet (NdFeB or neo) manufacturing plant in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and intends to establish domestic rare earth and critical minerals supply, extraction, and processing capabilities to both supply its magnet manufacturing plant and market surplus materials to third parties. Rare earth magnets are critical to various business sectors and industries, including the defense, automotive, aviation, industrial, AI Robotics, medical, and consumer electronics industries, among others. USAR is planning to take a broad approach to the industries it serves with the intention of providing high quality neo magnets to a variety of industries and customers. USAR's focus on developing domestic rare earth production aligns with national priorities, offering the potential of a sustainable and secure domestic supply of materials critical to key industries.

