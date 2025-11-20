Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 20.11.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Europa im Fokus: Die Lage spitzt sich zu - und ein Player profitiert
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A12CNG | ISIN: SE0002480442 | Ticker-Symbol: 9EE
Tradegate
20.11.25 | 13:13
14,240 Euro
-1,66 % -0,240
Branche
Handel/E-Commerce
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ZINZINO AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ZINZINO AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,52014,72015:00
14,56014,66014:59
PR Newswire
20.11.2025 14:30 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 12,000 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 672,000.

In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2023, 30,000 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share amounted to SEK 63 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 1,890,000.

The total number of B shares increased by 42,000 to 31,206,148. The total number of shares after the increase was 36,319,540. The dilution amounted to 0.12 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,631,954.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--share-subscription-due-to-warrants,c4270255

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Public/10976/4270255/848a00f8e8e13fe7.pdf

2511 Pressrelease Share Subscription EN

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/zinzino-ab-publ-share-subscription-due-to-warrants-302621736.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.