ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Share subscription due to warrants

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2022, 12,000 B shares have been subscribed (series 2022/2027:1). The price per share amounted to SEK 56 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 672,000.

In the option program Zinzino's general meeting resolved on 31 May 2023, 30,000 B shares have been subscribed. The price per share amounted to SEK 63 and in total Zinzino's equity was raised SEK 1,890,000.

The total number of B shares increased by 42,000 to 31,206,148. The total number of shares after the increase was 36,319,540. The dilution amounted to 0.12 percent. Zinzino's share capital increased to SEK 3,631,954.

