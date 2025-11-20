VSee Health: VSee?Health Names Dr.?Milton?Chen?as?Chairman to Drive AI Infrastructure Growth

Appointment strengthens execution as the company accelerates AI infrastructure growth.

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / VSee?Health, Inc. (Nasdaq:VSEE), today announced the appointment of Dr.?Milton?Chen as Chairman of the Board.? Dr.?Chen,?the cofounder and CEO of VSee wrote the first version of the VSee software as a PhD student at Stanford University. Dr. Chen has defined VSee's strategy of no-code, low-code AI infrastructure.

There are thousands of AI healthcare companies and open source and open weight models. For these AI modules to be deployed in hospitals, they need EMR integration, events queueing, and strong security. VSee no code, low code digital health building blocks allow the fastest way for AI modules to be connected into the hospital digital framework.

Dr. Chen lightly remarks, "I am not smart enough to pick which AI company will be the next big winner. But just like the goldrush miners, they all need picks and shovels if they hope to strike gold. VSee is that digital 'pick and shovel' to allow all AI companies to quickly find their gold".

Dr.?Chen brings more than 15?years of AI telehealth product development and board-level leadership experience. Dr. Chen has also personally deployed VSee for Angelina Jolie, UN Secretary General António Guterres, former UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon, and the rock band Linkin Park.

About VSee Health

VSee Health (NASDAQ:VSEE) is an AI-powered telehealth technology and services company delivering digital health solutions through its scalable, API-driven platform. The Company's offerings integrate secure video, device data, and EHR connectivity to power hospital systems, health networks, and employers across the United States. VSee holds a FedRAMP High Authority to Operate (ATO) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and serves clients such as NASA, McKesson, DaVita, and the country of Qatar. Visit vseehealth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "may," "should," "will," "seeks," or other similar expressions. Such statements may include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq's listing rules within the required timeframe. These statements are based on current expectations on the date of this press release and involve a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ significantly, including those risks set forth in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-K and other SEC-filed documents. Such filing copies are available on the SEC's website www.sec.gov . The Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any such forward-looking statements, whether as the result of new developments or otherwise. Readers are cautioned not to rely on forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Anne Chang

VSee Health

media@vsee.com

Investor Contact:

Milton Chen

VSee Health

investor@vsee.com

SOURCE: VSee Health, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/vsee%e2%80%afhealth-names-dr.%e2%80%afmilton%e2%80%afchen%e2%80%afas%e2%80%afchairman-to-drive-ai-infrastruct-1105143