Experian today announced its Commercial First Party Fraud Score won the Gold Award for Juniper Research's 2025 Fintech Payments Awards, which recognizes innovators raising the bar in fraud prevention and security. The award honors solutions that keep businesses, customers and transactions safe in an ever-evolving threat landscape.

"Winning gold underscores the transformative power of our Commercial First Party Score technology, which uses proven, highly predictive scores to effectively detect and prevent first-payment default, bust outs and synthetic identity fraud," said Robert Boxberger, President of Experian's North American Identity Fraud business. "With this holistic solution, customers can identify potential credit abuse right at account opening as well as accurately assign fraud losses that would normally be written off or misclassified."

The Commercial First Party Fraud Score helps customers quickly and efficiently triage high- and low-risk applications for faster onboarding. It leverages more than 250 million consumer files, trended credit behaviors, and machine-learning-driven premier attributes that help identify repeat or serial offenders. Using data that individual lenders cannot access on their own, these capabilities reduce decisioning risk, cost and manual effort.

Compared to generic credit risk models, Commercial First Party Fraud Score revealed 22% more fraudulent applications and accounts. At the same 10% review rate, these models detected 33% more high-risk applicants. The technology also reduced fraud write-offs and operational costs by flagging behavioral anomalies and automating declines, allowing resources to be allocated to legitimate, high-value applicants.

Entries to the Fintech Payments Awards were assessed by a Juniper Research analyst panel, which determined a shortlist of potential winners based on criteria that includes product innovation, features and benefits, product partnerships, certification and compliance, and future business prospects. Shortlists were then verified by Juniper's team of experts before being confirmed by a judging panel.

