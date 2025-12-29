Honored for "Best Return on AI" award, Marketplace harnesses AI to deliver dynamic and personalized offers to consumers

Experian has been named the winner of the "Best Return on AI" award in the 2025 Dataiku Frontrunner Awards that celebrate organizations driving transformative impact through data and AI. The company's Marketplace, a leading consumer shopping platform for credit cards, personal loans and auto insurance, earned top honors for delivering the highest, clearest and most auditable financial return among all AI initiatives considered.

This year's awards spotlighted the shift from predictive analytics to autonomous action, recognizing companies that are pioneering AI and delivering measurable business outcomes. Experian's investments in on-demand cloud-computing services have safely and securely centralized the company's consumer data, dramatically increasing the efficiency in authorized and appropriate data use. In the case of Marketplace, the platform's AI capabilities deliver personalized selections for credit and other services to consumers, putting the control in their hands.

"We're harnessing AI to deliver more personalized experiences and smarter financial choices for millions of consumers, helping them realize their financial goals with credit education, individualized approaches to saving money, and finding the right loan that fits their finances," said Rakesh Patel, Executive Vice President of Experian Marketplace at Experian. "Our work with Dataiku shows how AI drives better decisions and real value for both financial partners and consumers."

Complementing Experian's power in data and analytics, the integration of Dataiku in the Marketplace enables Experian to more effectively deliver tailored, personalized financial product offers to consumers shopping at Experian in real-time. By combining complex data and modeling techniques and delivering offers and insight relevant to the consumer, Experian provides shoppers with the confidence they need to apply for and obtain credit, which can drive financial empowerment. Consumers also benefit from Experian's broader AI-driven capabilities including via the Experian Virtual Assistant, Experian's financial assistant available in their Experian membership, which provides personalized recommendations and guidance, including relevant credit offers.

"Experian is committed to championing generative AI as a force for good. By pairing innovation with a strong focus on fairness, privacy and trust, we aim to deliver real benefits that empower individuals and businesses to make informed financial decisions and broaden access to credit," added Patel.

The Dataiku Frontrunner Awards, now in their fifth year, honor organizations and individuals shaping the next era of enterprise intelligence. The 2025 program introduced new categories focused on agentic AI, safety and democratization, reflecting the industry's evolution toward autonomous systems that act on behalf of users.

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and to innovate. A FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,100 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

