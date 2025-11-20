Evrima Plc - Eastport Ventures Inc. Admission to Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

Evrima Plc [AQSE: EVA]

("Evrima" or the "Company")

Eastport Ventures Inc. Admission to Trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Evrima notes the announcement released by Penbar Capital Ltd confirming completion of its qualifying transaction with Eastport Ventures Inc. ("Eastport") and the admission of the enlarged entity to trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on 20 November 2025 under the new ticker "EVI".

A link to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin confirming Eastport's admission and the completion of the qualifying transaction can be found here:

Upon listing, Evrima will hold 1,184,310* ordinary shares of Eastport. Evrima's position represents approximately 3.83% of the issued share capital. Evrima also holds 440,095 warrants exercisable at C$0.68 and 63,275 warrants exercisable at C$1.02.

*compared with 4,026,895 shares prior to completion of the qualifying transaction, with the difference arising solely from the 0.2941 exchange ratio applied under the Penbar Capital Ltd amalgamation structure. This adjustment reflects a mechanical conversion of Eastport shares into Resulting Issuer shares and does not represent any disposal or reduction in Evrima's underlying ownership interest

About Eastport

Eastport is advancing Botswana's critical metals future, positioned as a leading explorer and developer focused on the commodities essential to global electrification and energy security. The company is targeting a suite of high-value critical metals, including copper (Cu), nickel (Ni), uranium (U) and a significant basket of rare earth elements comprising neodymium (Nd), praseodymium (Pr), dysprosium (Dy), terbium (Tb) and yttrium (Y). These metals underpin the rapidly growing markets for electric vehicles, renewable energy technologies, advanced electronics and strategic defence applications.

Eastport holds five critical-metals projects in Botswana, with cumulative historical and current expenditures approaching US$20 million, demonstrating both the scale and pedigree of the portfolio. The company benefits from an advanced and diversified project pipeline, with assets ranging from post-discovery and resource-stage projects through to highly prospective exploration targets, providing a balanced mix of near-term advancement and long-term discovery potential.

Evrima will update shareholders as appropriate.

The Directors of Evrima accept responsibility for this announcement.

Burns Singh Tennent-Bhohi serves as Chief Executive Officer and Director of both Evrima and Eastport and David Eaton, director of Evrima, will join the board of Eastport.

