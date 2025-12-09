Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.12.2025
Diese Biotech-News am 11. Dezember könnte 2026 komplett verändern
Evrima Plc - TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, December 09

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS(to be sent to the relevant issuer andto the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible) i

1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attachedii :

Evrima PLC

1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an "X" if appropriate)

Non-UK issuer

2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X")

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

X

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify) iii :

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv

Name

Mark Jackson

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Hull, UK

4. Full name of shareholder(s)(if different from 3.) v

Name

Ventura Finance Limited

City and country of registered office (if applicable)

Hull, UK

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi :

09/12/2025

6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):

09/12/25

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation

% of voting rights attached to shares (total of 8. A)

% of voting rights through financial instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B 2)

Total of both in % (8.A + 8.B)

Total number of voting rights of issuer vii

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

7.42

7.42

39,436,728

Position of previous notification (if

applicable)

6.15

6.15

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii

A: Voting rights attached to shares

Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)

Number of voting rightsix

% of voting rights

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

Direct

(Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)

Indirect

(Art 10 of Directive 2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1)

ord

2928084

7.42

SUBTOTAL 8. A

B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is

exercised/converted.

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8. B 1

B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))

Type of financial instrument

Expiration
datex

Exercise/
Conversion Period xi

Physical or cash

settlementxii

Number of voting rights

% of voting rights

SUBTOTAL 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the

applicable box with an "X")

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer xiii

Fullchain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity xiv (please add additional rows as necessary)

Namexv

% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

Total of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional informationxvi

Place of completion

Hull, UK

Date of completion

09/12/2025

Annex: Notification of major holdings (to be filed with the FCA only)

A: Identity of the person subject to the notification obligation

Full name (including legal form for legal entities)

Mark Jackson

Contact address (registered office for legal entities)

Albion House, 32 Albion Street, Hull, HU1 3TE.

E-Mail

mark.jackson@jsacc.net

Phone number / Fax number

01482 794654

Other useful information

(at least legal representative for legal persons)

B: Identity of the notifier, if applicable

Full name

Contact address

E-Mail

Phone number / Fax number

Other useful information (e.g. functional relationship with the person or legal entity subject to the notification obligation)

C: Additional information


