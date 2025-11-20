Medtronic Spark Scholarship Launches To Help Students From Low-Income Households Globally Pursue Health Tech Careers

Medtronic Spark Scholarship provides financial assistance and access to support services for students pursuing health tech and related degrees

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / Medtronic, a global leader in healthcare technology, today announced the Medtronic Spark Scholarship, a program to remove financial barriers for talented students pursuing health tech and related careers.

The scholarship is a core part of Medtronic Spark, a global 10-year initiative to propel 1 million students from low-income households into health tech careers. By 2030, the global shortfall of health workers is predicted to reach 11 million.

Scholarship recipients are eligible for financial support to meet education expenses - renewable for up to four years - and career-building experiences, which may include Medtronic mentorship, coaching, and networking support. There is also an opportunity for additional funding for unexpected episodic hardships during the scholarship period.

A survey conducted by Gallup and the Lumina Foundation found that over half of current, former, and prospective students (53%) cited financial aid or scholarships as important factors in their decision to continue or enroll in a postsecondary program.

Additionally, a global study of 700,000+ respondents by the World Economic Forum found that young people's highest priority is obtaining the education, skills and competencies to allow them to enter the workforce and build successful careers.

"This global program is designed to inspire the next generation of health tech leaders. By helping bridge financial barriers and providing ongoing support, it enables talented students to thrive. From their first day of college to launching their careers, this program aims to open doors and empower students on their path to a brighter future in health tech," said Sally Saba, president of Medtronic Foundation.

Medtronic will award up to 100 new scholarships each year to students residing in 70+ eligible countries. Applications close on Jan. 30, 2026. Visit iie.org/medtronicsparkscholarship to learn more.

About Medtronic

Bold thinking. Bolder actions. We are Medtronic. Medtronic plc, headquartered in Galway, Ireland, is the leading global healthcare technology company that boldly attacks the most challenging health problems facing humanity by searching out and finding solutions. Our Mission - to alleviate pain, restore health, and extend life - unites a global team of 95,000+ passionate people across more than 150 countries. Our technologies and therapies treat 70 health conditions and include cardiac devices, surgical robotics, insulin pumps, surgical tools, patient monitoring systems, and more. Powered by our diverse knowledge, insatiable curiosity, and desire to help all those who need it, we deliver innovative technologies that transform the lives of two people every second, every hour, every day. Expect more from us as we empower insight-driven care, experiences that put people first, and better outcomes for our world. In everything we do, we are engineering the extraordinary. For more information on Medtronic, visit www.Medtronic.com and follow on LinkedIn.

Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated results.

