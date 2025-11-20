Anzeige
Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20

20 November 2025

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.021p. The highest price paid per share was 549.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,682,476 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

3169

542.000

16:18:14

339

542.000

16:17:14

829

542.000

16:17:14

1085

541.600

16:16:25

48

541.800

16:16:21

1

541.800

16:16:21

670

541.800

16:16:21

49

541.800

16:16:21

66

541.800

16:16:21

49

541.800

16:16:21

1168

541.600

16:14:24

239

541.800

16:12:52

851

541.800

16:12:35

1334

542.000

16:12:24

1111

542.000

16:09:24

829

542.800

16:07:31

327

542.800

16:07:31

1277

542.800

16:07:31

1121

542.800

16:06:27

1211

543.000

16:05:38

1506

543.000

16:03:38

1496

543.200

16:03:38

1073

543.400

16:02:43

1181

543.200

16:00:43

1177

543.200

15:59:22

406

543.400

15:59:12

829

543.400

15:59:12

1180

543.600

15:56:53

1140

544.000

15:56:38

952

544.400

15:55:02

1237

544.400

15:55:02

139

544.400

15:54:37

955

544.400

15:53:06

172

544.400

15:53:06

1216

544.600

15:51:33

1026

544.800

15:51:13

17

544.800

15:51:13

1174

544.800

15:50:29

1116

545.000

15:50:10

1123

544.600

15:48:26

1090

544.800

15:47:31

1234

545.000

15:47:07

35

545.000

15:47:07

264

545.000

15:47:07

879

545.200

15:45:58

273

545.200

15:45:58

971

545.000

15:44:41

1580

545.200

15:42:58

1314

545.400

15:42:58

18

545.400

15:41:58

128

545.400

15:41:58

51

545.400

15:41:58

64

545.400

15:41:58

272

545.400

15:41:58

1160

545.600

15:41:10

1050

546.000

15:38:35

1147

546.000

15:37:47

1100

546.000

15:37:02

240

545.600

15:33:46

273

545.600

15:33:46

412

545.600

15:33:46

300

545.600

15:33:46

823

545.600

15:33:46

467

545.600

15:33:46

172

545.600

15:33:46

829

545.600

15:33:46

689

545.400

15:33:46

2116

545.400

15:33:46

2536

545.400

15:33:46

136

545.200

15:31:54

1048

545.200

15:31:54

1006

545.200

15:30:54

424

545.200

15:30:54

223

545.200

15:30:54

1209

545.600

15:29:49

1107

545.800

15:29:49

252

545.800

15:29:49

1303

546.000

15:28:28

498

545.800

15:23:49

744

545.800

15:23:49

1242

545.800

15:21:42

220

545.600

15:20:40

10

545.600

15:20:40

215

545.600

15:20:40

220

545.600

15:20:40

220

545.600

15:20:40

778

545.600

15:20:40

566

545.200

15:19:21

3307

545.200

15:19:21

227

544.800

15:11:43

1017

544.800

15:11:43

1215

545.000

15:09:49

47

545.200

15:09:49

829

545.200

15:09:49

224

545.200

15:09:49

631

545.200

15:07:24

668

545.200

15:07:24

1255

544.800

15:05:50

1177

544.400

15:05:03

1121

545.000

14:59:56

1228

545.200

14:59:36

1167

545.200

14:59:31

1070

544.600

14:55:01

1243

544.400

14:54:13

952

544.600

14:53:57

1050

544.400

14:50:49

1189

544.400

14:49:49

214

544.600

14:48:54

1084

544.600

14:48:54

1197

544.600

14:48:54

342

544.600

14:48:54

1181

544.200

14:46:14

1217

544.400

14:44:37

1080

544.200

14:41:55

1125

544.600

14:41:40

1105

544.600

14:39:55

1253

544.800

14:39:49

1078

544.800

14:39:49

1436

544.800

14:39:49

1122

543.000

14:34:55

1150

543.200

14:33:29

95

543.000

14:32:40

220

543.000

14:32:40

220

543.000

14:32:40

220

543.000

14:32:40

220

543.000

14:32:40

63

543.000

14:32:40

1268

542.800

14:31:35

1184

542.800

14:30:05

327

543.000

14:30:00

701

543.000

14:30:00

17

543.000

14:30:00

1237

543.000

14:22:22

1247

543.400

14:19:21

117

542.800

14:12:23

1057

542.800

14:12:23

1254

544.000

14:07:33

1251

544.400

14:05:04

1046

544.600

14:00:51

1197

545.000

14:00:41

14

545.000

14:00:41

1112

545.400

13:55:13

1275

545.600

13:52:37

1125

545.600

13:51:09

130

545.600

13:51:07

1001

545.000

13:47:25

133

545.000

13:47:25

1743

545.200

13:47:23

1065

545.000

13:47:13

1161

545.000

13:47:13

1174

545.000

13:47:05

1173

544.400

13:44:41

1112

544.600

13:43:50

1221

545.400

13:33:16

1077

545.600

13:32:47

205

545.000

13:30:16

14

545.000

13:30:16

907

545.000

13:30:16

885

545.600

13:25:37

293

545.600

13:25:37

1021

545.600

13:25:37

1111

545.400

13:10:03

1261

545.400

13:04:00

1038

545.600

12:58:33

1066

545.800

12:57:43

1186

546.000

12:54:30

323

545.800

12:48:33

1201

545.800

12:48:33

1185

546.000

12:48:33

2

545.800

12:48:33

20

545.800

12:48:33

1230

545.400

12:30:01

1177

545.600

12:19:58

635

545.200

12:13:38

3

545.200

12:13:38

11

545.200

12:13:38

580

545.200

12:13:38

67

545.400

12:13:38

906

545.400

12:13:38

1086

545.400

12:13:38

1081

544.600

12:09:46

22

544.600

12:09:32

649

544.600

12:00:32

597

544.600

12:00:02

1255

544.200

11:51:29

1196

544.400

11:46:43

1176

544.600

11:43:49

875

545.200

11:42:31

266

545.200

11:42:31

1090

545.800

11:37:28

1207

546.400

11:32:54

1163

546.600

11:29:58

57

546.600

11:25:17

385

546.600

11:25:17

815

546.600

11:25:17

1172

546.200

11:19:45

1080

546.000

11:14:57

1323

546.000

11:09:24

957

546.400

11:08:07

1113

546.400

11:08:07

165

546.400

11:08:07

1057

546.000

11:07:14

1156

546.400

11:04:58

1202

545.400

11:04:17

1169

545.600

10:55:50

1202

545.600

10:45:10

1205

546.600

10:18:48

1200

546.400

10:14:56

1034

546.400

10:10:31

1149

547.200

10:06:35

75

547.200

10:06:35

862

547.200

09:53:56

400

547.200

09:53:56

1136

547.200

09:50:13

25

547.200

09:50:13

969

547.400

09:49:46

273

547.400

09:49:46

1215

547.000

09:38:03

90

546.800

09:36:10

1146

546.800

09:36:10

1110

547.400

09:34:21

1047

546.800

09:24:17

1022

546.200

09:19:00

1136

545.400

09:10:12

1194

545.400

09:08:09

1210

546.000

09:08:01

1043

546.000

09:01:46

1059

546.200

08:55:01

36

546.200

08:55:01

1174

546.200

08:48:05

573

546.400

08:48:05

658

546.400

08:48:05

1131

545.400

08:33:53

1104

547.400

08:29:09

85

547.400

08:29:09

121

548.400

08:25:37

983

548.400

08:25:37

1031

547.600

08:12:30

1051

549.600

08:08:50

43

549.600

08:07:25

1042

549.600

08:07:17

734

547.800

08:04:59

337

547.800

08:04:59


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.