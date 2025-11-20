Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 20
20 November 2025
Rightmove plc
Share buy-back programme
Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares
Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 200,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 545.021p. The highest price paid per share was 549.600p and the lowest price paid per share was 541.600p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.
The number of shares purchased represented 0.0260% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.
Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 540,682,476 ordinary shares.
The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 767,618,110. Rightmove holds 10,753,494 shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the 'Market Abuse Regulation') as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.
Contact: Carolyn Pollard, Group Company Secretary
CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk
Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions
Number of shares
Transaction price
Time of transaction
Quantity
Price
Execution Time
3169
542.000
16:18:14
339
542.000
16:17:14
829
542.000
16:17:14
1085
541.600
16:16:25
48
541.800
16:16:21
1
541.800
16:16:21
670
541.800
16:16:21
49
541.800
16:16:21
66
541.800
16:16:21
49
541.800
16:16:21
1168
541.600
16:14:24
239
541.800
16:12:52
851
541.800
16:12:35
1334
542.000
16:12:24
1111
542.000
16:09:24
829
542.800
16:07:31
327
542.800
16:07:31
1277
542.800
16:07:31
1121
542.800
16:06:27
1211
543.000
16:05:38
1506
543.000
16:03:38
1496
543.200
16:03:38
1073
543.400
16:02:43
1181
543.200
16:00:43
1177
543.200
15:59:22
406
543.400
15:59:12
829
543.400
15:59:12
1180
543.600
15:56:53
1140
544.000
15:56:38
952
544.400
15:55:02
1237
544.400
15:55:02
139
544.400
15:54:37
955
544.400
15:53:06
172
544.400
15:53:06
1216
544.600
15:51:33
1026
544.800
15:51:13
17
544.800
15:51:13
1174
544.800
15:50:29
1116
545.000
15:50:10
1123
544.600
15:48:26
1090
544.800
15:47:31
1234
545.000
15:47:07
35
545.000
15:47:07
264
545.000
15:47:07
879
545.200
15:45:58
273
545.200
15:45:58
971
545.000
15:44:41
1580
545.200
15:42:58
1314
545.400
15:42:58
18
545.400
15:41:58
128
545.400
15:41:58
51
545.400
15:41:58
64
545.400
15:41:58
272
545.400
15:41:58
1160
545.600
15:41:10
1050
546.000
15:38:35
1147
546.000
15:37:47
1100
546.000
15:37:02
240
545.600
15:33:46
273
545.600
15:33:46
412
545.600
15:33:46
300
545.600
15:33:46
823
545.600
15:33:46
467
545.600
15:33:46
172
545.600
15:33:46
829
545.600
15:33:46
689
545.400
15:33:46
2116
545.400
15:33:46
2536
545.400
15:33:46
136
545.200
15:31:54
1048
545.200
15:31:54
1006
545.200
15:30:54
424
545.200
15:30:54
223
545.200
15:30:54
1209
545.600
15:29:49
1107
545.800
15:29:49
252
545.800
15:29:49
1303
546.000
15:28:28
498
545.800
15:23:49
744
545.800
15:23:49
1242
545.800
15:21:42
220
545.600
15:20:40
10
545.600
15:20:40
215
545.600
15:20:40
220
545.600
15:20:40
220
545.600
15:20:40
778
545.600
15:20:40
566
545.200
15:19:21
3307
545.200
15:19:21
227
544.800
15:11:43
1017
544.800
15:11:43
1215
545.000
15:09:49
47
545.200
15:09:49
829
545.200
15:09:49
224
545.200
15:09:49
631
545.200
15:07:24
668
545.200
15:07:24
1255
544.800
15:05:50
1177
544.400
15:05:03
1121
545.000
14:59:56
1228
545.200
14:59:36
1167
545.200
14:59:31
1070
544.600
14:55:01
1243
544.400
14:54:13
952
544.600
14:53:57
1050
544.400
14:50:49
1189
544.400
14:49:49
214
544.600
14:48:54
1084
544.600
14:48:54
1197
544.600
14:48:54
342
544.600
14:48:54
1181
544.200
14:46:14
1217
544.400
14:44:37
1080
544.200
14:41:55
1125
544.600
14:41:40
1105
544.600
14:39:55
1253
544.800
14:39:49
1078
544.800
14:39:49
1436
544.800
14:39:49
1122
543.000
14:34:55
1150
543.200
14:33:29
95
543.000
14:32:40
220
543.000
14:32:40
220
543.000
14:32:40
220
543.000
14:32:40
220
543.000
14:32:40
63
543.000
14:32:40
1268
542.800
14:31:35
1184
542.800
14:30:05
327
543.000
14:30:00
701
543.000
14:30:00
17
543.000
14:30:00
1237
543.000
14:22:22
1247
543.400
14:19:21
117
542.800
14:12:23
1057
542.800
14:12:23
1254
544.000
14:07:33
1251
544.400
14:05:04
1046
544.600
14:00:51
1197
545.000
14:00:41
14
545.000
|
14:00:41
1112
545.400
13:55:13
1275
545.600
13:52:37
1125
545.600
13:51:09
130
545.600
13:51:07
1001
545.000
13:47:25
133
545.000
13:47:25
1743
545.200
13:47:23
1065
545.000
13:47:13
1161
545.000
13:47:13
1174
545.000
13:47:05
1173
544.400
13:44:41
1112
544.600
13:43:50
1221
545.400
13:33:16
1077
545.600
13:32:47
205
545.000
13:30:16
14
545.000
13:30:16
907
545.000
13:30:16
885
545.600
13:25:37
293
545.600
13:25:37
1021
545.600
13:25:37
1111
545.400
13:10:03
1261
545.400
13:04:00
1038
545.600
12:58:33
1066
545.800
12:57:43
1186
546.000
12:54:30
323
545.800
12:48:33
1201
545.800
12:48:33
1185
546.000
12:48:33
2
545.800
12:48:33
20
545.800
12:48:33
1230
545.400
12:30:01
1177
545.600
12:19:58
635
545.200
12:13:38
3
545.200
12:13:38
11
545.200
12:13:38
580
545.200
12:13:38
67
545.400
12:13:38
906
545.400
12:13:38
1086
545.400
12:13:38
1081
544.600
12:09:46
22
544.600
12:09:32
649
544.600
12:00:32
597
544.600
12:00:02
1255
544.200
11:51:29
1196
544.400
11:46:43
1176
544.600
11:43:49
875
545.200
11:42:31
266
545.200
11:42:31
1090
545.800
11:37:28
1207
546.400
11:32:54
1163
546.600
11:29:58
57
546.600
11:25:17
385
546.600
11:25:17
815
546.600
11:25:17
1172
546.200
11:19:45
1080
546.000
11:14:57
1323
546.000
11:09:24
957
546.400
11:08:07
1113
546.400
11:08:07
165
546.400
11:08:07
1057
546.000
11:07:14
1156
546.400
11:04:58
1202
545.400
11:04:17
1169
545.600
10:55:50
1202
545.600
10:45:10
1205
546.600
10:18:48
1200
546.400
10:14:56
1034
546.400
10:10:31
1149
547.200
10:06:35
75
547.200
10:06:35
862
547.200
09:53:56
400
547.200
09:53:56
1136
547.200
09:50:13
25
547.200
09:50:13
969
547.400
09:49:46
273
547.400
09:49:46
1215
547.000
09:38:03
90
546.800
09:36:10
1146
546.800
09:36:10
1110
547.400
09:34:21
1047
546.800
09:24:17
1022
546.200
09:19:00
1136
545.400
09:10:12
1194
545.400
09:08:09
1210
546.000
09:08:01
1043
546.000
09:01:46
1059
546.200
08:55:01
36
546.200
08:55:01
1174
546.200
08:48:05
573
546.400
08:48:05
658
546.400
08:48:05
1131
545.400
08:33:53
1104
547.400
08:29:09
85
547.400
08:29:09
121
548.400
08:25:37
983
548.400
08:25:37
1031
547.600
08:12:30
1051
549.600
08:08:50
43
549.600
08:07:25
1042
549.600
08:07:17
734
547.800
08:04:59
337
547.800
08:04:59